Cumulative operating profit of 723.3 billion won... Achieved 94.5% of annual goal in 3 quarters

Focus on improving profitability through innovation... solid performance flow

Securing differentiated competitiveness through innovative technology

Acceleration of new energy transition businesses

Seoul, Korea – Samsung Engineering, a world leading engineering solutions and project management company, announced today, that it recorded an operating profit of KRW 153.4 billion in Q3 of 2023, continuing its solid performance.

Through the Q3 provisional financial results today, Samsung Engineering announced revenue of KRW 2.478 trillion, an operating profit of KRW 153.4 billion, and a net profit of KRW 155.9 billion in the third quarter of 2023 (on a consolidated basis and under the K-IFRS). Compared to the previous year, the revenue increased by 0.8%, and operating profit and net profit decreased by 4.4% and 3.9%, respectively.

Cumulatively for all three quarters, it recorded revenue of KRW 7.798 trillion, operating profit of KRW 723.3 billion, and net profit of KRW 583.2 billion. As a result, operating profit achieved 94.5% of this year's annual target (KRW 765 billion) in just three quarters.

Samsung Engineering stated on the financial results as follows, “Despite certain uncertainties from marketing dynamics, we applied innovative technologies such as modularization and automation to projects and focused on further improving its stable profit structure. Further, a solid performance trend through stable performances in major overseas sites such as Mexico, Malaysia, and Saudi Arabia and in the industrial environment sector continues.”

Orders in the third quarter amounted to KRW 2.938 trillion, and cumulative orders for this year amounted to KRW 6.757 trillion, resulting in an order backlog of approximately KRW 18 trillion.

Samsung Engineering continued its technological competitiveness-based 'FEED to EPC strategy' by winning the FEED order for a petrochemical plant from Alujain National Industrial Co.(LNIC) in Saudi Arabia last September. Based on its abundant order backlog, it is implementing a profitability-focused selective order winning strategy focusing on the Middle East and Asia, planning to continue to expand even further.

A Samsung Engineering spokesperson said, “Samsung Engineering will secure differentiated competitiveness by upgrading the execution system based on innovative technology. In the era of energy transition, we will strengthen the foundation for mid- to long-term sustainable growth by accelerating the promotion of new businesses such as in hydrogen and carbon neutrality.”

<Table 1> Samsung Engineering Q3 2023 results (Unit : KRW bn , %)

Title Q3 2022 Q3 2023 YoY Revenue 2,457.9 2,478.1 0.8% Operating Profit 160.5 153.4 -4.4% Net Profit 162.2 155.9 -3.9%

* YoY is calculated by the number of published data rounded to the nearest million KRW.

About Samsung Engineering Co., Ltd

At Samsung Engineering, we aim to create value based on the world’s best technological competence and contribute to our clients, society and people. Samsung Engineering as one of the world’s leading engineering solutions and project management companies, has served its clients in a variety of industries such as energy transition, oil-gas processing, refinery, petrochemical, environmental, industrial and bio. Providing professional services across the whole project cycle ranging from professional feasibility-studies to design, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance & operation. Samsung Engineering has completed more than 1,000 projects worldwide.

To prepare for ESG-based eco-friendly businesses for the future, we expanded our value chain to the business of operating green infrastructure, such as water treatment facilities and incinerators, and green solution business for energy optimization and carbon neutrality. To preemptively respond to changes in the global energy industry and take the lead in resolving global warming, we will provide optimal solutions based on our technologies and expertise.

For more information, please visit www.samsungengineering.com

Contact:

Jin Hartmann

Head of International Corporate Communications

E-mail: jin.hartmann@samsung.com

Jaseung (Jason) Yoon

International Corporate Communications Manager

E-mail: ja.yoon@samsung.com