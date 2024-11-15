Seoul, Korea – SAMSUNG E&A, a total solutions provider for the global energy industry, announced today, that it signed a contract with Ras Laffan Petrochemicals(RLP) of Qatar for the Qatar RLP Ethylene Storage Plant on November 14, 2024.

SAMSUNG E&A plans to execute this project as a joint venture with CTCI of Taiwan. The total contract amount of the project is about USD 418 million, with SAMSUNG E&A's share being about USD 215 million, and the contract period is estimated to be 34 months. The client, Ras Laffan Petrochemicals, is a joint venture between Qatar Energy, Qatar's state-run energy company, and a subsidiary of Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC.

The project’s scope of work is to build ethylene storage facilities and utility infrastructure (U&O) at an industrial complex in Ras Laffan, 80 kilometers north of Doha, Qatar's capital. It is located within the same complex as the RLP ethylene project awarded to SAMSUNG E&A in 2023 and is currently under execution. Its purpose is to store ethylene during the plant's maintenance and repair periods, ensuring availability in case of an emergency. SAMSUNG E&A is responsible for the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) of key equipment, including 30,000 metric ton storage tanks, compressors, and pumps.

SAMSUNG E&A secured the project order for the ethylene storage facility, recognized for of its exceptional execution capabilities demonstrated during the delivery of the RLP ethylene project.

expected to maximize efficiency by utilizing on-site human and material resources and successfully carry out the project based on trust with the client and partnership with CTCI of Taiwan.

Hong Namkoong, President and CEO of SAMSUNG E&A said, “As we have secured a linked order with Ras Laffan Petrochemicals, we will successfully carry out the project based on our performance experience and innovation strategy and strengthen our position in the Qatari market.”

About SAMSUNG E&A

At SAMSUNG E&A, we aim to create value based on the world’s best technological competence and contribute to our clients, society and people. SAMSUNG E&A, a total solutions provider, offers comprehensive solutions for the global energy industry, such as energy transition, oil-gas processing, refinery, petrochemical, environmental, industrial and bio. Providing professional services across the whole project cycle ranging from professional feasibility-studies to design, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance & operation. SAMSUNG E&A has completed more than 1,500 projects worldwide.

To prepare for ESG-based eco-friendly businesses for the future, we expanded our value chain to the business of operating green infrastructure, such as water treatment facilities and incinerators, and green solution business for energy optimization and carbon neutrality. To preemptively respond to changes in the global energy industry and take the lead in resolving global warming, we will provide optimal solutions based on our technologies and expertise.

