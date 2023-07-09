Dubai, UAE: Samsung Gulf Electronics recently awarded the four winners of the Samsung Eco-Packing Design Challenge 2023 at an event held at the SmartThings Home in Dubai on June 20. Held in partnership with Dubai Institute of Design and Innovations (DIDI), the initiative demonstrated the various creative ways users can repurpose their Samsung TV packaging into everyday objects that are functional and fun.

Attracting over 350 students divided into 107 groups, all eight semifinalists-, including the final four winners were invited to witness how Samsung seamlessly fuses product innovation with creative, sustainable solutions that support consumers and Samsung's environmental goals.

Samsung designed its "Eco-Packaging" TV packing boxes to be upcycled and reused rather than thrown away. This way, consumers can transform their cardboard boxes into useful household items, such as furniture, toys, or storage units, and reduce their carbon footprint.

