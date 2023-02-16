DUBAI, UAE – Samsung Gulf Electronics today announced the availability of the new Galaxy S23 Series comprising the Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23, for purchase for customers across the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman.

Starting February 17, the new Galaxy S23 Series will be available across leading carriers, in-store and online retailers as well as on Samsung.com. The series comes equipped with new industry-leading innovations, such as the ultimate 200MP camera that captures epic moments with incredible precision, and a powerful processor that unleashes a premium gaming experience. Additionally, the new devices feature a striking design that advances Samsung's sustainability commitment with more components made using recycled materials than any other Samsung Galaxy smartphone3.

Doohee Lee, President, Samsung Gulf Electronics made the announcement during a glitzy event in Dubai, and said: "For 13 years, the Galaxy S series has redefined the smartphone experience through its innovative technology, top-of-the-line performance, and commitment to the environment. With Galaxy S23 Series, we are continuing our legacy of innovation and exceeding expectations with industry-leading hardware and software updates, including an epic camera and a powerful processor, all with sustainability at the heart of it.”

Fadi Abu Shamat Head of MX Division, Samsung Gulf Electronics, said: "We are extremely excited to launch the Galaxy S23 series in the region, our most advanced Galaxy yet. We are already seeing a great response to the new devices so far and from a global standpoint, forecast an aggressive double-digit growth for the new devices throughout the year. We expect more than half of sales (units) to come from Galaxy S23 Ultra. With Galaxy S23 Ultra’s powerful performance, unrivaled camera features, and eco-conscious design, we hope to invite all mobile users to the next-level Galaxy experience.”

Congratulating on the new launch, Yacine Zerkdi, Head of Android - Middle East, said: “We are excited to partner with Samsung and get people to experience our latest innovations on Android. Through this partnership, people will soon be able to co-watch videos and co-edit content seamlessly on Google Meet with a fully integrated experience on the new Galaxy S23 series. We will continue to look for ways that help people connect with each other, to learn, share and grow."

Rachel Corcoran - MEA Consumer Channel & Partner Marketing Director at Microsoft said: “We are thrilled to announce our latest innovative partnership with Samsung that brings Samsung’s new Galaxy S23 Series together with the best apps and services from Windows 11 and Microsoft 365. Through this partnership, we are empowering users with tools and technologies that will boost their productivity and collaboration across both work and play, no matter where they are.“

A Camera with More Megapixels and Extensive Creative Controls, From Day to Night

Galaxy S23 Ultra offers Samsung Galaxy’s most advanced camera system with improved Nightography capabilities. Visual noise that usually ruins low-light images is corrected by a new AI-powered image signal processing (ISP) algorithm that enhances object details and color tone.

In a Samsung Galaxy first, Galaxy S23 Ultra boasts a new 200MP Adaptive Pixel sensor that captures epic moments with incredible precision. It uses pixel binning to support multiple levels of high-resolution processing at once.[1]

On Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23, the iconic camera also gets an upgraded look. The contour housing has been removed, marking a new era of essential Galaxy design that makes the entire series stand out.

Premium Performance Makes Way for the Future of Mobile Gaming

Together, Samsung and Qualcomm optimized the Samsung Galaxy experience with the brand-new Snapdragon® 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy, the most powerful and efficient platform ever in a Samsung Galaxy smartphone and the fastest[2] Snapdragon available today. Meanwhile, on the Galaxy S23 Ultra, a 5000mAh battery[3] powers a larger camera than Galaxy S22 Ultra without increasing the device’s size.

A newly designed CPU micro architecture boosts the processing abilities of the Galaxy S23 series by about 30 percent compared to the Galaxy S22 series.[4]

Designed with the Planet in Mind

Since the Galaxy S22 series, Samsung Galaxy increases its use of recycled materials from six internal components in Galaxy S22 Ultra to 12 internal and external components in Galaxy S23 Ultra. Galaxy S23 series also has a wider variety of recycled materials than any other Galaxy smartphone, including pre-consumer recycled aluminum and glass and post-consumer recycled plastics sourced from discarded fishing nets, PET bottles and water barrels.

The new S Series is the first to feature Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus® 2, offering durability for long-term use and consisting of an average of 22 percent pre-consumer recycled content[5].

Availability

The Galaxy S23 series comes in four nature-inspired matte hues: Phantom Black, Cream, Green and Lavender. Consumers can also get their hands on exclusive colors such as Sky Blue, Lime, Graphite and Red only on Samsung.com

To celebrate the launch, Samsung is offering exciting discounts and offers in-store and on https://www.samsung.com. For more information, please visit

