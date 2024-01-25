Dubai, UAE – Samsung Gulf Electronics has announced that the new Galaxy S24 Series - Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 - are now available for pre-order for customers across the UAE until January 30, 2024.

The Galaxy S24 Series ushers in a transformative era for mobile devices, with AI enhancing every aspect of the user experience. From seamless communication through intelligent text and call translations to the Galaxy ProVisual Engine that expands creative possibilities to setting a new benchmark for mobile search, the Galaxy S24 Series, powered by Galaxy AI, is the premium, intelligent experience only Galaxy could create.

Fadi Abu Shamat, Head of the Mobile eXperience Division at Samsung Gulf Electronics, remarked, "The Galaxy S24 Series marks a significant leap in global connectivity and mobile innovation. With Galaxy AI at the forefront, we're excited to introduce the Galaxy S24 Series to the UAE, offering Galaxy enthusiasts the chance to explore myriad unique opportunities enabled by Galaxy AI. Our exclusive pre-order promotions ensure easy access to these devices and provide exceptional value for those looking to upgrade."

To celebrate the milestone, Samsung has announced special offers across Samsung.com, in Samsung stores, and at retail partners.

UAE customers who pre-order the new Galaxy S24 Series will benefit from a complimentary double storage upgrade, a 1-year Samsung Care+ support service covering accidental damage and repairs, and a free 45W travel adapter. Additionally, customers can take advantage of trade-in deals, with potential savings of up to AED 3,700 on the Galaxy S24 Series.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra introduces a durable titanium frame, a first for Galaxy phones, delivering enhanced longevity. Its slimmer design ensures a more comfortable grip for on-the-go use. The Galaxy S24+ and S24 feature a sleek One-mass design, merging the rear cover and side frame for a more elegant look. Reflecting the hues of Earth's minerals, the Galaxy S24 Series offers a palette of sophisticated colors. The Galaxy S24 Ultra is available in Titanium Gray, Titanium Black, Titanium Violet, and Titanium Yellow, while the Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 come in Onyx Black, Marble Gray, Cobalt Violet, and Amber Yellow. Each model also features exclusive online-only color options.

