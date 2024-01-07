Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. today announced that it has established a service integration with Tesla, to be showcased at CES® 2024, that will connect SmartThings Energy to Tesla products such as Powerwall home battery, Solar Inverter, Wall Connector charging solutions and electric vehicles (EVs). Made possible through Tesla’s open APIs, this collaboration will result in the further expansion of SmartThings Energy’s already-comprehensive level of connectivity and contribute to Samsung’s ultimate goal of enabling more convenient, seamless home experiences for consumers.

“Tesla Energy’s customers can now manage and monitor the power status of their homes through SmartThings Energy and Samsung devices in addition to the Tesla app, ensuring more access and connectivity,” said Chanwoo Park, EVP and Head of IoT Development Team of Device Platform Center at Samsung Electronics. “This new collaboration is a key milestone for Samsung Electronics in making our solution more widely available beyond home appliances.”

The key consumer benefit of Samsung’s collaboration with Tesla allows SmartThings Energy to connect to Tesla Powerwall, Solar Inverter, Wall Connector charging and EVs, allowing SmartThings Energy to display information relating to users’ energy production, storage and usage.

Additionally, consumers will be able to better prepare for power disruptions and outages through SmartThings Energy’s ability to sync with the Tesla app’s Powerwall “Storm Watch” function. This means that in the case of extreme weather events such as typhoons or heavy snowfall, users can be alerted through SmartThings on their connected Samsung TVs and mobiles in addition to the Tesla app. What’s more, they can activate AI Energy Mode before and during power outages to extend the remaining backup energy stored in Tesla Powerwall.

Image of Mobile Phone with SmartThings App Alerting Tesla Powerwall Status and AI Energy Mode Activation

Samsung’s utilization of the Tesla API is part of its continual drive toward making substantial progress on the Net Zero Home project and enhancing the multi-device experience of SmartThings users.

“At Tesla we are excited to add capability to our products to interact with other intelligent devices and software in customers’ homes. We recently published FleetAPI, allowing developers to interact with Powerwall, Solar, and Wall Connector in addition to our vehicles. We are pleased that Samsung has chosen to be an early developer, given their leading position in consumer smart home technology. Customers will be able to view the status of their grid connectivity across multiple devices and intelligently control home loads to extend their Powerwall energy when off grid.” said Drew Baglino, Tesla.

SmartThings Energy connected to Tesla Powerwall will be first shown at the Samsung booth at CES® 2024. The actual service is currently in development and is targeted to launch in the second quarter of 2024. Please note that the features described above are subject to change.