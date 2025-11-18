Dubai, United Arab Emirates: SAMI Alsalam Aerospace Industries Company, a Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI) company, signed several key commercial agreements with leading regional and international companies: SkyFive Arabia, Jazeera Airways, ALPHASTAR Aviation and ARTS Aviation Asset Management FZCO, marking the company’s strategic return to the commercial aviation sector. The recently signed agreements represent a pivotal step in expanding SAMI Alsalam’s capabilities within commercial aviation, fostering collaboration with global partners.

The agreements were signed in the presence of His Excellency Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al-Duailej, President of the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA), Eng. Thamer AlMuhid, CEO of SAMI, and Eng. Sami Alnajem, CEO of SAMI Alsalam during Dubai Airshow 2025.

The first agreement with SkyFive Arabia covers the installation and testing of advanced Air-to-Ground (A2G) connectivity systems on Flynas aircraft. The program includes full installation, wiring, and ground testing for Flynas’s current fleets and 120 aircraft for other operators. This collaboration represents the first in-flight connectivity integration of its kind in the region, positioning SAMI Alsalam as SkyFive’s exclusive partner for connectivity system modification and testing.

Reinforcing its role as a regional MRO leader, the second agreement is a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with Jazeera Airways to develop heavy maintenance capabilities for the airline’s fleet. The collaboration aims to enable advanced maintenance programs at SAMI Alsalam’s facilities in the Kingdom, expanding the company’s MRO offerings and strengthening regional cooperation.

The third agreement, an MoU with ALPHASTAR Aviation, establishes a framework for strategic cooperation in private aviation Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) services. The partnership will enhance SAMI Alsalam’s expertise in the commercial aviation sector, attract new operators to its growing maintenance network, and provide specialized technical support for private jet operators across the region.

The fourth agreement was signed between SAMI Alsalam and ARTS Aviation Asset Management FZCO to develop comprehensive solutions for various aircraft types, including maintenance, supply chain support, and technical consultancy. This partnership sets a foundation for future collaboration, enabling SAMI Alsalam to broaden its service offerings and enhance operational efficiency.

These agreements reinforce SAMI Alsalam’s position as a regional leader in MRO solutions and affirm its role in strengthening Saudi Arabia’s aerospace ecosystem. They underscore the company’s commitment to advancing the Kingdom’s aviation sector through localization and knowledge transfer, while fostering innovation and empowering national talent in alignment with Vision 2030.