Dubai: SAMI Advanced Electronics Company (SAMI-AEC), a subsidiary of (SAMI), is proud to announce its participation in GITEX Global 2024, taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 14 to 18 October 2024. This marks SAMI-AEC’s 20th consecutive appearance at the region’s premier technology event, reaffirming its status as a leader in advanced technology and digital transformation within Saudi Arabia and beyond.

Aligned with the Kingdom’s ambitious Saudi Vision 2030, SAMI-AEC will showcase a diverse range of cutting-edge solutions, emphasizing its expertise in artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity, and smart city technologies. Through its participation, the company aims to play a pivotal role in accelerating the Kingdom’s digital transformation journey and fostering technological innovation on a national scale.

Commenting on the company’s participation, Eng. Ziad Al-Musallam, CEO of SAMI-AEC, said: "We are excited to once again be part of GITEX, one of the region’s most influential platform for technological innovation. GITEX 2024 provides us with an invaluable opportunity to showcase our latest advancements in AI, cybersecurity, and smart technologies, all of which contribute directly to the realization of Saudi Vision 2030. Our goal is to position Saudi Arabia as a global leader in the digital economy while driving national growth in technology and industry."

During the event, visitors will have the opportunity to experience SAMI-AEC’s latest innovations across five dedicated zones. The Smart Solutions Zone will present a suite of smart technologies, including Smart Street Lighting, Smart Fire, Smart Office, and Waste Management systems. In addition, the zone will feature a demonstration of the company’s innovative Smart Parking (MAWQFI) solution, along with other breakthrough technologies.

In the AI Zone, SAMI-AEC’s AI Center will take the spotlight, showcasing advanced systems such as HEMA, Raqeeb (4S), and Drone in the Box (eBariq). The Under Vehicle Scanning System (UVSS) and document recognition systems will also be on display, underlining the company’s commitment to AI-powered innovation that enhances operational efficiency and security.

The Cybersecurity Zone will highlight SAMI-AEC’s comprehensive cybersecurity portfolio, including Data Diode, Cyber Range services, and the AEC Cybersecurity Services Portfolio. These solutions demonstrate SAMI-AEC’s leadership in providing top-tier cybersecurity services designed to protect critical infrastructure and data across various sectors.

In the Digital Services Zone, the focus will be on SAMI-AEC’s Next-Gen Managed Services, Data Monetization solutions, and tools like Eyan for secure digital communications. Visitors will also gain insights into the company’s Correspondence Management System, designed to streamline and enhance the digital infrastructure of businesses and governments alike.

Finally, the Capabilities Zone will offer an in-depth look into SAMI-AEC’s Manufacturing as a Service (MaaS) offerings, which underscore the company’s extensive manufacturing capabilities and its contribution to the advancement of several key industries.

Established in 1988, SAMI-AEC has become a cornerstone of Saudi Arabia’s technological and engineering landscape, with a strong focus on sectors such as defense, aerospace, digital technology, energy, and security. The company employs over 3,450 highly skilled professionals, with Saudis comprising 85% of the workforce, including more than 1,200 engineers and certified experts. SAMI-AEC remains steadfast in its commitment to innovation, excellence, and the empowerment of Saudi talent.