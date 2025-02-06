Riyadh: SAMI Advanced Electronics Company (SAMI-AEC), a wholly owned subsidiary of Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI), proudly announces its participation as a Diamond Sponsor at LEAP 2025. As one of the world's premier technology gatherings, LEAP will take place in Riyadh from February 9 to 12, 2025, providing SAMI-AEC with a global platform to showcase its latest technological innovations to industry leaders, innovators, and technology enthusiasts from around the world.

At the heart of SAMI-AEC’s presence at LEAP 2025 will be an immersive exhibition featuring groundbreaking solutions developed by Saudi talent, presented across five specialized zones: Smart Solutions, Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, Digital Services, and Specialized Manufacturing Capabilities. Each zone will demonstrate the company's commitment to technological excellence and its contributions to advancing Saudi Arabia’s digital and industrial sectors.

The Smart Solutions Zone will present a suite of advanced urban technologies, including the state-of-the-art Smart City platform, the Mawqfi Smart Parking System, Queue Management System, and Fleet Management solutions. These technologies are designed to enhance urban efficiency and optimize operational performance, reflecting SAMI-AEC’s leadership in the smart cities domain.

The Artificial Intelligence Zone will highlight the company's progress in AI-powered innovations, featuring cutting-edge solutions such as the Hema (eBariq drone), Raqeeb 4S, Document Recognition Systems, and the Under-Vehicle Scanning System (UVSS). These intelligent systems represent the next generation of AI-driven security and automation technologies.

In the Cybersecurity Zone, SAMI-AEC will showcase its robust cybersecurity portfolio, including its advanced Monitoring Detection Response (MDR) solution, Data Diode technology, Cyber Range services, and a comprehensive suite of cybersecurity services designed to fortify digital infrastructures and mitigate cyber threats.

The Digital Services Zone will focus on next-generation digital transformation solutions, including Managed Services, Data Monetization Solutions, Real Tyme communication tools, and the Correspondence Management System. These offerings underscore SAMI-AEC’s commitment to enhancing digital connectivity, efficiency, and security in today’s rapidly evolving technological landscape.

The Specialized Manufacturing Zone will provide an in-depth exploration of SAMI-AEC’s Manufacturing as a Service (MaaS) capabilities, demonstrating its ability to deliver high-quality, specialized production solutions tailored to diverse industry needs.

Commenting on this landmark participation, Eng. Ziad Al-Musallam, CEO of SAMI-AEC, stated: “Our engagement in the fourth edition of LEAP is a testament to our unwavering commitment to innovation, excellence, and progress. It reinforces our leadership in industrial technology, cybersecurity, smart cities, and advanced manufacturing. At LEAP 2025, we are excited to present pioneering solutions that align with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, strengthening the Kingdom’s position as a global technology powerhouse”.

Through its strategic participation at LEAP 2025, SAMI-AEC aims to expand its global footprint, forge meaningful collaborations with industry stakeholders, and drive localization and diversification initiatives that will empower Saudi Arabia’s digital economy. The event also presents a significant opportunity for SAMI-AEC to engage with investors and explore new avenues for growth within the global technology ecosystem.

Since its establishment in 1988, SAMI-AEC has been a key enabler of Saudi Arabia’s electronics and technology sectors, delivering advanced solutions across defense, aerospace, energy, and security. With a highly skilled workforce exceeding 3659 professionals—85% of whom are Saudi nationals, including over 1500 engineers and certified experts—SAMI-AEC exemplifies the Kingdom’s commitment to fostering a knowledge-based economy driven by innovation and technical expertise.

