DUBAI – Samana Developers, the established and award-winning Dubai based real estate company, has unveiled its latest residential project, SAMANA Hills South 3. This new project is set to deliver 147 high quality units in the rapidly expanding neighbourhood of Dubai South district. It is designed to attract astute international investors seeking a secure asset near one of the Emirate's most crucial economic zones.

Following the sellout of Samana Hills South 1 & 2, launch of Samana Hills South 3 demonstrates the developer's successful market position and secures its status as one of Dubai's top off plan developers. The project spans 95,195.92 sq. ft of residential space, offering a mix of stylish studio, one bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments. With starting prices from a highly competitive AED 639,000, it presents an accessible entry point into Dubai’s premium off plan market. The estimated handover date is October 2028, providing a clear timeline for capital appreciation.

“Dubai is not just maintaining momentum; it is smashing records. The AED 54.3 billion in sales recorded last month provides an unparalleled foundation for a secure asset,” stated Mr. Imran Farooq, CEO of Samana Developers. “Our own success, where we ranked as the fifth largest off plan developer in H1 2025 and continue to draw 86 per cent of sales from international investors, confirms our strategy.

The area around Dubai South is the epicentre of tomorrow’s growth, driven by the expansion of Al Maktoum International Airport. With SAMANA Hills South 3, we are delivering a project that aligns with this market strength: a premium, high yield product located near the city's next major economic hub.”

Strategic Location, Resort Style Living, and Amenities

The development is positioned to capitalize on the massive expansion and employment opportunities emerging from Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) and the business hubs in Dubai South. The location provides easy access to major highways, including Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road (E311), ensuring everyday convenience. It is just 18 minutes from Al Maktoum International Airport and 20 minutes from Dubai Marina.

SAMANA Hills South 3 is conceived as a resort style sanctuary, featuring an extensive suite of over 30 amenities designed for a tranquil, holistic lifestyle. Key provisions include a dedicated Aqua Gym and Spa, a Wellness Lounge, a large swimming pool, and an Outdoor Cinema. This focus on luxury amenities and high-quality living ensures strong rental potential for investors.

Investor Friendly Financial Structure

To maximize investor appeal, Samana provides a flexible, investor centric payment structure extending well beyond the handover date.