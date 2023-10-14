DUBAI: Samana Developers and Al Nasr Sports Club team up to promote football and encourage young players. The agreement signing ceremony took place today at Al-Nasr Club headquarters, in the presence of His Excellency Mr. Mansoor Al Falasi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Al Nasr Investment Company, Mr. Hassan Ibrahim Al-Mousawi, Ms. Noura Al-Jasmi, members of the Board of Directors of Al-Nasr Investment Company, and Mr. Imran Farooq, the CEO of Samana Developers.

Al-Nasr Sports Club is an Emirati professional football club based in Dubai and competes in the UAE Pro League. The club was founded in 1945 (78 years ago) and is the first and oldest sports club in the United Arab Emirates.

His Excellency Mansour Al Falasi, Chairman of the Al Nasr Investment Company, while applauding the community gesture of Samana Developers, said: "I am delighted to sign this agreement, which confirms that we are on the right track. The commercial status and identity of Al-Nasr Club have become attractive and motivating for companies to engage in mutual investments. We are taking steady steps towards achieving our common goals with our partners, and we are proud of this sponsorship."

He continued, "Our goal is to achieve sustainability and self-sufficiency for Al Nasr Club, to build strong and long-lasting partnerships, and to establish a solid foundation for sustainable and enduring collaborations. The agreement with Samana Real Estate Development is a step towards achieving our shared vision, and we wish this sponsorship every success."

Samana Developers is one the fastest growing real estate developers in the UAE. The company specialises in residential developments and currently working on multiple projects.

Mr. Imran Farooq, CEO of Samana Developers, said: " This agreement highlights our commitment to the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in supporting and developing sports. This agreement is just the beginning. We are considering expanding the scope of our cooperation with the club in future, in a bid to give back to the community by supporting healthy activities. "