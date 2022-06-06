News Highlights

1) Samana Hills is the first residential project in Dubai which started the concept of private pools.

2) Samana currently has 223 private pools, 650+ additional pools scheduled, totalling 873 by year-end.

3) Samana Hills is scheduled for handover in two weeks.

4) With the help of authorities, Saman ensures the water load on the building structure is well calculated.

(DUBAI)-The United Arab Emirates: Dh110 million Samana Hills, launched in 2019, was the first residential project in Dubai which set the trend of private pools in Dubai. Samana initially added 12 pools and handed over with title deeds to unit owners. The concept was so well-received by the investors that Samana later added 211 additional private pools totalling 223 in its three under-construction residential projects in Dubai.

Samana Developers has revealed that additional 650+ private pools will be developed in its residential projects before the end of this year. The total count for the private pool will then be 873 before the end of this year.

Samana Hills Handover

Samana Developer today said Samana Hills will be ready for handover within two-week time. With the on-time completion of Samana Hills despite the pandemic hardships, Samana Developers has set another benchmark of early project completion. On-time completion in the particular pandemic situation is unprecedented in Dubai's real estate when there have been project delays and developers facing losses.

Imran Farooq, CEO of Samana Developers, said: "Our business philosophy revolves around creating happy, healthy and sustainable communities, which is inspired by Dubai and the lifestyle it offers. The business model, which puts this metropolitan bustling city among the most-loved holiday destinations of the world. Samana projects not only offer a resort-style community but we believe in creating a luxury lifestyle to last."

The out of the box concepts, distinct designs and features at Samana Developers' projects grabbed multiple awards. The Innovation in Design and Excellence in Affordable Luxury awards are testaments to Samana Developers' innovative concepts. For example, a podium deck with beautiful and plenty of water features create a healthy environment for the entire community living in Samana projects.

Samana Developers has a history of thinking out of the box and comes up with innovative plans to attract a different market segments. That's how the developer came up with the unique idea of private pools. Samana Hills spreads over 100,000 sq ft and hosts 202 units, including studios, one and two bedroom apartments. The special amenities at Samana Hills include its one-of-a-kind private pools with 12 apartments and a mega community swimming pool, kids pool, jacuzzi, indoor and outdoor gyms and a jogging track.

Following Samana Hills, subsequent three under-construction projects: Samana Golf Avenue has 24 private pools, Samana Park Views 71 pools and Samana Waves has 116 pools. The latest Samana Waves project, which was launched in March 2022, hosts the highest number of pools. In total, Samana Developers added 223 private pools in four projects.

Farooq added: "We gradually understood and managed the complexities of developing pools inside and around our projects. The special emphasis has been on the technicalities and designing of the pools to make sure the water load on the building structure is well calculated. Our engineers worked with relevant authorities to calculate the water load. Stronger structures have been built in the projects so that the building conveniently hold the water in pools."

"That's how we brought a new trend in Dubai real estate market and we are pleased to see that other developers in Dubai are following the trend set by us, which is offering a good lifestyle to the people.", Farooq concluded.

Greens Handover

In February 2021, Samana Developers delivered a Dh75 million Greens project in Arjan. Despite the slow market in the start of 2021, Dh110 million Samana Hills, Dh75 million Samana Greens and Dh100 million Samana Golf Avenue were completely sold out.

Payment Plan

Samana Developers provides 50% financing to its buyers. Its property assets guarantee competitive 24 per cent returns at 8 per cent per year over three years. All this makes Samana projects an attractive proposition. With a payment option of paying 10 per cent on booking followed by 80 months at just 1 per cent makes it a win-win option for those who are looking to move from the rented accommodations to owning houses.