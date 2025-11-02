Samail Industrial City, operating under the umbrella of the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates “Madayn”, received 26 investment applications during the first half of 2025, out of which 19 projects were localised with a total investment exceeding RO 35 million. These projects will be established on a total area of over 470,000 sqm representing various sectors including iron, steel, and metal industries, paper products, food, pipe manufacturing, automotive brake, equipment and engine manufacturing, cement products, in addition to doors, windows and kitchen manufacturing, among other value-added industries.

Eng. Yasser bin Ibrahim Al Ajmi, Director General of Samail Industrial City, stated that by the end of the first half of 2025, the total investment volume in the city surpassed RO 243 million, with leased land areas reaching 2,698,590 sqm out of the city’s total area of 11,889,233.97 sqm. The total workforce in the city during the same period stood at 3,378, of which 800 are national cadres.

Al Ajmi added that Madayn continues to implement a range of vital projects in Samail Industrial City, most notably the water supply project being carried out by Nama Water Services at a total cost of RO 11 million, scheduled for completion in the first quarter of 2026. He further noted that the preliminary design for the residential area’s master plan was completed during the first half of 2025, and the plots will soon be offered as an investment opportunity. Additionally, the Medical Fitness Examination Centre building will be floated as an investment opportunity, with the objective of providing high-quality healthcare services to employees working within the industrial city, as well as the population of nearby areas. Strategically located near the main gate and expressway, the centre spans an area of 1,100.71 sqm and includes laboratories, clinics, cooling rooms, X-ray rooms, and several offices.

It is worthwhile to mention that Madayn inaugurated the infrastructure project of Samail Industrial City during the first half of 2025 with a total cost exceeding RO 35 million, reaffirming its developmental role in advancing the industrial sector in the Sultanate, promoting private sector participation in economic growth in line with Oman Vision 2040, in addition to supporting efforts to create jobs, enhance competitiveness, attract investments, adopt AI technologies, and boost production.

Samail Industrial City is designed in accordance with the latest international standards, taking into account the environmental and civil defence requirements, while also integrating social and recreational elements to serve both workers and residents of Samail and neighbouring wilayats. The industrial city is divided into several specialised sectors including technology; pharmaceuticals; food; petrochemicals; steel, aluminium and wood; marble; and construction materials, in addition to a dedicated zone to SMEs.