Samail Industrial City, affiliated to the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates “Madayn”, has signed an agreement with Gulf Petrochemical Services and Trading to set up a steel industries plant on an area of 181,000 sqm, with an investment volume touching RO 3 million for phase one of the project.

It is worthwhile to mention that Samail Industrial City is designed according to the latest international standards taking into account the environmental, civil defense, social and recreational requirements to achieve an integrated live-work-play model. Moreover, the Medical Fitness Examination project in Samail Industrial City will be opened next June in cooperation with the Ministry of Health.

Samail Industrial City is divided into several sectors to attract a variety of industries. These include food industry, plastic and petrochemical industry, steel industry; marble industry; building materials industry; and supporting services sector (e.g. warehouses).

-Ends-