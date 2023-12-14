Dubai, UAE: Salik Company P.J.S.C., the exclusive toll gate operator in the Emirate of Dubai, is expanding its partnership with Careem, the region’s leading Everything App, to enable the delivery of Salik tags directly to customers via the latter's ultra-fast grocery service, Careem Quik. Careem Pay already enables customers to recharge their Salik accounts through the app.

More than 300,000 customers have connected their postpaid and prepaid bills to Careem Pay, giving them the option to easily automate payments for their Salik recharges and other bills. Salik users can save time by recharging their accounts with a simple touch of a button and even set up an auto recharge feature to avoid their balances running low.

Ibrahim Al Haddad, CEO of Salik, commented: “At Salik, we are elated to expand our partnership with Careem to ensure added convenience for our valued customers. By enabling easy delivery of Salik tags and account balance recharges, this partnership demonstrates our resolve to improve customer experience and maximise value for our customer base. Customers can now manage their Salik accounts more easily than ever, as we leverage Careem's extensive network and advanced solutions to bring Salik services at their fingertips. We look forward to adopting new solutions and building strategic alliances in keeping with our goal of promptly responding to the evolving needs of our customers.”

Mudassir Sheikha, CEO and Co-founder of Careem, said: “We are expanding our partnership with Salik to make it easier than ever for customers in the UAE to order Salik tags directly to their homes and recharge their accounts, all through the Careem app. We hope to help people free up more time in their day by removing the need to drive to other locations to buy a Salik tag. This partnership enables us to use our strengths as the region's leading mobility, delivery, and payments platform to deliver even more convenience and value to our customers.”

Careem Quik is the grocery delivery service on the Careem Everything App, delivering over 6,500 grocery essentials across multiple product categories, from fresh produce to cleaning products and school supplies. Careem Quik uses a network of dark stores and advanced fulfilment and inventory management technology to prepare grocery orders in under two minutes and eliminate item replacements. Orders are usually delivered within 30 minutes in Dubai, enabling quick and seamless delivery of Salik tags for customers.

Careem Plus members benefit from free delivery on all grocery orders, including Salik tags. The monthly subscription program also enables free delivery on food orders, 10% cash back on rides including Hala Taxi, unlimited bike trips, and discounts on laundry services, cleaning services and dining outlets, along with 24/7 priority customer support. Careem Plus members in the UAE save an average of AED 200 per month, for a subscription fee of AED 19.

About Salik Company PJSC

The Company was established in its current form as a public joint stock company in June 2022 pursuant to Law No. (12) of 2022. “Salik”, which means “seamless mobility” in Arabic, is Dubai’s exclusive toll gate operator and manages the Emirate of Dubai’s automatic toll gates utilising Radio-Frequency-Identification (RFID) and Automatic-Number-Plate-Recognition (ANPR) technologies. The Company currently operates 8 toll gates located at strategic junctures, especially on Sheikh Zayed Road, which is considered the main road in Dubai. In 2022, 539 million journeys were recorded through Salik’s toll gates, whether for residents commuting within the Emirate for their daily activities or for tourists visiting Dubai’s attractions. Under a 49-year concession agreement (ending in 2071), with the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Salik has the exclusive right to operate any existing and future toll gates in Dubai.

About Careem

Careem is building the Everything App for the greater Middle East, making it easier than ever to move around, order food and groceries, manage payments, and more. Careem is led by a powerful purpose to simplify and improve the lives of people and build an awesome organisation that inspires. Since 2012, Careem has created earning opportunities for over 2.5 million Captains, simplified the lives of over 50 million customers, and built a platform for the region’s best talent to thrive and for entrepreneurs to scale their businesses. Careem operates in over 70 cities across 10 countries, from Morocco to Pakistan.

