Alameddine: Provides a more convenient payment method for valet parking services across the company’s extensive network of locations

Dubai, UAE - Salik Company PJSC (Salik), Dubai’s exclusive toll gate operator, has announced the signing of a strategic partnership with Valtrans Transportation Systems and Services (Valtrans), a leading transportation management and services company, aimed at facilitating digital payment for valet parking services across Valtrans’ network of locations throughout the UAE.

Under this collaboration, Salik will be adopted as an integrated seamless digital payment option within Valtrans-operated sites. This will enable users to pay valet parking service fees with greater flexibility through their Salik e-Wallet across more than 100 locations in the UAE, including major retail, commercial, and entertainment destination hubs such as Mall of the Emirates and DIFC.

The partnership is underpinned by advanced digital capabilities that support the efficiency of valet parking services and payment processes, particularly across high-traffic locations. The integration further reinforces Salik’s pivotal role as a key enabler of smart mobility, delivering effective, data-driven solutions that ensure a seamless and premium customer experience.

Ibrahim Sultan Al Haddad, Chief Executive Officer of Salik, stated: “This strategic partnership marks a key milestone in advancing Salik’s smart mobility ecosystem by expanding the scope of seamless digital payment solutions across everyday mobility touchpoints. Through our strategic partnerships, we continue to leverage our advanced infrastructure to deliver innovative, customer-centric solutions that simplify journeys, enhance service integration, and reinforce Salik’s role as a trusted enabler of sustainable mobility in the UAE.”

Imad Alameddine, Group Chief Executive Officer of Valtrans, said: “This partnership provides our customers with an easier and more seamless way to pay for valet parking services across our network of locations in the UAE. By adopting Salik as a payment option, we aim to enhance transaction efficiency while maintaining a consistently high standard of service, in line with our commitment to operational excellence, innovation, and service quality.”

Expanding Value-Added Digital Services

This partnership aligns with Salik’s strategic direction to expand its portfolio of value-added digital services, reinforcing its role in enabling a more connected and efficient mobility ecosystem through flexible and scalable payment solutions that enhance the user experience and keep pace with the rapid evolution of smart mobility services.

Through this step, Salik continues to deliver seamless payment solutions that extend beyond tolling infrastructure into broader mobility solutions. This journey began with the activation of its first barrier-free parking payment solution, delivered in partnership with Emaar Malls Company, a foundational milestone in seamless mobility. It was followed by a strategic partnership with Parkonic, with operations now live at more than 150 of 200+ locations, marking Salik’s first expansion beyond the Emirate of Dubai. Building on this momentum, Salik collaborated with Dubai Airports to enable seamless parking payments via the Salik e-Wallet at Dubai International Airport, covering Terminals 1, 2, 3, and the Cargo Terminal, culminating in a recent milestone that reinforces its role in shaping integrated, Seamless mobility experiences.

Valtrans delivers valet parking services across airports, hospitality, retail, healthcare, and public-sector locations, backed by more than 20 years of operational experience. The company manages high-volume operations with a strong focus on service continuity, control, and reliability across its network.

About Salik

Salik Company PJSC was established in its current form as a public joint stock company in June 2022 pursuant to Law No. (12) of 2022. “Salik,” meaning “the smooth flow of traffic,” is Dubai’s exclusive toll gate operator, managing the emirate’s automatic toll gates using Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) and Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) technology. The company currently manages all toll gates distributed across strategic crossings, most notably on Sheikh Zayed Road — Dubai’s vital artery. Salik was listed on the Dubai Financial Market on 29 September 2022. Under a 49-year concession agreement (expiring in 2071) with the Roads and Transport Authority, Salik holds the exclusive right to operate any current and future toll gates in Dubai.

For Investor Relations Enquires:

Wassim El Hayek

Head of Investor Relations

Wassim.Elhayek@salik.ae

For Media Enquires:

Khalil Mezher

Head of Marketing & Corporate Communications

Email: Marketing@salik.ae

About Valtrans

VALTRANS is a UAE based valet, transportation, and vehicle operations company, delivering structured management of vehicle movement across hospitality, retail, commercial, and public sector environments. With over 20 years of operational experience, the company provides valet parking, chauffeur and transportation services, traffic and flow management, and on site vehicle coordination. Its services support environments with high vehicle movement, where control, safety, and service consistency are essential. VALTRANS combines clear operational processes, trained on ground teams, and systems used for vehicle tracking and service coordination to manage vehicle flow and service delivery. Each deployment is aligned with site requirements and regulatory conditions to ensure reliable vehicle handling. Through its operations, VALTRANS helps clients improve access, maintain flow, and deliver consistent service at key customer touchpoints.

For Media Enquires:

Danielle Manarpaac

Brand & Digital Strategy Lead

Email: danielle@valtrans.org

Disclaimer

No statement in document is intended to be nor may be construed as a profit forecast. Any statements made in this document which could be classed as "forward-looking" are based upon various assumptions, including management’s examination of historical operating trends, data contained in the Company’s records, and other data available from third parties. Although the Company believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant risks, uncertainties, and contingencies. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Risks, uncertainties, and contingencies could cause the actual results of operations, financial condition, and liquidity of the Company to differ materially from those results expressed or implied in the document by such forward-looking statements. No representation or warranty is made that any of these forward-looking statements or forecasts will come to pass or that any forecast result will be achieved. No reliance should be placed on any forward-looking statement. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this communication. Furthermore, no representation or warranty is made as to the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of the information contained in this document. The information, statements, and opinions provided herein do not constitute a public offer under any applicable legislation or an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy Salik Shares. In the event of any discrepancy or error in the numbers presented in this document, the information provided in the official financial statements shall prevail. We do not accept any liability for errors or omissions in the information contained herein.