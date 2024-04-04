UAE: Salik Company P.J.S.C., the exclusive toll gate operator of the Emirate of Dubai, has advised customers to remain vigilant against clone websites, fraudulent emails, and social media scams that falsely carry Salik’s name and label, urging them to rely exclusively on official websites and trusted sources for information.

In recent months, Salik has observed a surge in phishing messages circulating on various social media and online platforms. Some of these fraudulent messages falsely claim to offer investment opportunities in Salik stocks, promising customers a chance to generate a steady income, while some others provide fake links or websites to recharge a Salik account or buy tag.

In order to protect and prevent customers from falling prey to these fraudulent activities, Salik has issued numerous warning measures. The toll operator has advised customers to ensure a secure connection while using URLs beginning with https:// instead of http://, as the former is considered secure. It has also warned customers to avoid clicking on suspicious links and pop-up ads as it can redirect customers to some other malicious websites and steal one’s personal information. Additionally, the operator has also asked customers to check their official website and communication channels for the most recent security upgrades, as well as verify the legitimacy of messages received online that claim to be from Salik.

To address this issue, Ibrahim Sultan Al Haddad, Chief Executive Officer of Salik, emphasized the importance of awareness and said: “We are constantly striving to raise awareness among the general public to remain alert about fake websites as well as various phishing emails and scams that are masquerading our identity and being circulated across social media and other platforms. We would like to advise customers not to reveal their personal and financial details to these accounts as these are fraudulent schemes run by scammers operating from outside the country, attempting to steal data and money. Individuals who are interested in purchasing Salik shares can deal with brokers and official channels, as well as visit Dubai Financial Market (DFM) website.”

Salik has been actively monitoring and launching awareness campaigns on social media, in an attempt to prevent the spread of fraudulent schemes, including investment scams, fake recharge links, and many others, among customers. In addition, the toll gate operator is also encouraging individuals who seek to invest in the company to stay alert of these fraudulent investment scams and utilise its legitimate channels and platforms. The company assures its customers that all web payment links will use verified domains, ensuring they are not directed to payment gateways operated by third parties who are not approved by Salik.

-Ends-

About Salik Company PJSC

The Company was established in its current form, as a public joint stock company in June 2022 pursuant to Law No. (12) of 2022. “Salik”, which means “seamless mobility” in Arabic, is Dubai’s exclusive toll gate operator and manages the Emirate of Dubai’s automatic toll gates utilising Radio-Frequency-Identification (RFID) and Automatic-Number-Plate-Recognition (ANPR) technologies. The Company currently operates 8 toll gates located at strategic junctures, especially on Sheikh Zayed Road, which is considered the main road in Dubai. In 2022, 539 million journeys were recorded through Salik’s toll gates, whether for residents commuting within the Emirate for their daily activities or for tourists visiting Dubai’s attractions. Under a 49-year concession agreement (ending in 2071), with the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Salik has the exclusive right to operate existing and any future toll gates in Dubai.

