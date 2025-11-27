Arabic language support brings autonomous AI agents to UAE organisations, enhancing productivity, service quality, and national innovation goals.

DUBAI: Salesforce, the global leader in AI CRM, has announced the launch of Agentforce in Arabic, marking a significant milestone in bringing the next era of autonomous AI agents to organisations across the United Arab Emirates.

With Arabic support now available for Service Agent and Employee Agent and additional agents to follow, enterprises in the UAE and across the Middle East can deploy AI agents that understand and operate natively in Arabic across customer service, employee productivity, and operational workflows. This enhancement empowers government entities, private-sector organisations, and businesses serving local communities to scale AI safely, efficiently, and in alignment with national priorities around digital transformation and talent development. The UAE is accelerating toward a future defined by advanced AI, data-driven services, and digital-first government. The introduction of Agentforce in Arabic supports these ambitions by enabling organisations to:

Deliver customer and citizen services in Arabic with speed, accuracy, and 24/7 availability

Improve operational efficiency through autonomous AI agents handling high-volume, repetitive work

Empower Arabic-speaking employees through intelligent digital assistants

Strengthen national priorities around AI adoption

"Arabic support for Agentforce is a major milestone for the region,” said Mohammed Alkhotani, SVP & General Manager, Salesforce Middle East. “It enables organisations to become truly Agentic Enterprises, where humans and AI agents collaborate seamlessly to drive customer excellence, operational agility and unlock new levels of innovation. This is especially important for government entities and organisations serving the Arabic speaking community as it strengthens language inclusion, elevates the citizen experience, and supports national goals around digital skills and future talent.”

Agentforce Service is a comprehensive platform for delivering customer service in any industry and on any channel. It represents the next generation of service, available 24/7, so that service "never sleeps." The platform helps reduce costs and close cases faster using AI agents, and provides proactive support based on real-time customer data, leading to increased customer satisfaction. Its uniqueness lies in it being the only platform where human representatives and AI agents collaborate fully, from first contact to final resolution.

Employee Agent is an AI agent designed to serve as a personal digital assistant for employees, helping them perform routine and daily tasks more intelligently and efficiently. Its uniqueness is that it doesn't just provide information, but proactively takes actions to assist employees. The agent integrates directly into familiar work environments, like Slack or mobile devices, and acts as a true "teammate." It leverages organisational knowledge to help with a wide range of tasks – from managing meetings and updating opportunities, to assisting with employee onboarding, finding information on benefits, and preparing customer summaries before a meeting. This allows employees to focus on the most important tasks while saving time and increasing productivity.

The launch of Agentforce in Arabic builds on Salesforce’s broader investment across the Middle East, where demand for trusted AI, secure digital infrastructure, and modern customer experience platforms continues to accelerate.

About Salesforce

Salesforce helps organizations of any size become agentic enterprises - integrating humans, agents, apps, and data on a trusted, unified platform to unlock unprecedented growth and innovation.

Visit www.salesforce.com for more information.