Einstein GPT for Commerce will combine real-time data with generative AI to improve purchase recommendations and personalize the shopping experience

New page designer for Composable Storefront help merchants and marketers create unique commerce experiences on headless sites

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Salesforce has announced new Commerce Cloud innovations that will help companies in any industry connect to their customers with personalized experiences powered by real-time data – all on one unified platform.

Significance: Eighty-one percent of consumers plan to reassess their budget over the next 12 months, shifting spending toward more personalized experiences. Retailers who don’t focus on increased personalization while also increasing efficiency will find their business at risk.

Technology context: Commerce Cloud leverages the full power of the Customer 360 to deliver personalized experiences at scale that are intelligent, automated, and real time, while driving efficiency, productivity, and time to value.

Einstein GPT for Commerce will combine Salesforce’s proprietary AI models with generative AI technology from an ecosystem of partners, and real-time data from the Salesforce Data Cloud, which ingests, harmonizes, and unifies all of a company’s customer data, to help customers automate and tailor recommendations in Commerce Cloud.

Go deeper: Two new Commerce Cloud innovations will help merchants build seamless, personalized experiences — on any commerce platform.

Leveraging customer demographic data and shopping history through Data Cloud, Einstein GPT for Commerce can build personalized product listings or engagement for each individual customer without preloaded product descriptions or information inputted on the back end. For example, a customer in Australia will see a different product description for an umbrella than a customer in the United States, without the retailer having to manually add pre-written versions of the copy for each season into Einstein GPT. Merchants can also design custom-tailored promotional offers, with personalized auto-generated messaging to customers over WhatsApp, SMS, and email.



A new, fast and flexible page designer for Composable Storefront helps control the site experience and create rich landing pages with a drag-and-drop editor and reusable components that eliminate the need for a third-party content management system and let merchants build headless commerce experiences with less cost and complexity. Page designer reduces costs and time to value with an out-of-the-box integration and supporting React utilities for a headless page editor that eliminates the need for a third-party CMS. With new Composable Storefront accelerators, integrations, and pricing from Salesforce partners Astound, Capgemini, Deloitte Digital, DEPT, Valtech, IBM, Forward, and Uniform, merchants can build headless commerce experiences with less cost and complexity.



Quotes:

Thierry Nicault, Area Vice President, MENA, Salesforce, said: “With these new innovations, Commerce Cloud will help retailers adjust to a fast-changing environment and enable them to focus their efforts on where they are needed most – including offering a stellar, hyper-personalized customer experience. This is vital at the current time given that consumer spending is expected to decline in many parts of the world, putting additional pressure on retailers to innovate and do more with less.”

Fast facts:

A recent survey of more than 500 senior IT leaders found that a majority believe generative AI is a ‘game changer,’ with 84% saying it will help them better serve their customers.

Einstein GPT, the world’s first generative AI CRM technology, delivers AI-created content across every sales, service, marketing, commerce, and IT interaction, at hyperscale.

Salesforce is incorporating the technology across its product line, with new applications across every cloud, including Sales, Service, and Marketing, to transform every customer experience with generative AI.

Salesforce is building on its Trusted AI Principles with a new set of five guidelines focused on the responsible development and implementation of generative AI.

