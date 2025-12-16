New collaborative solution is designed to run on AWS with access to broad selection of proven models through Amazon Bedrock.

Exclusively available in AWS Marketplace, Agentforce 360 for AWS will help customers optimize AI spend with cost savings and streamlined procurement.

The introduction of Agentforce 360 for AWS comes at a crucial time where the AI market is expected to be worth $320 billion in the Middle East.

CrowdStrike is one of many customers already deploying secure, governed Agentforce agents hosted on Amazon Bedrock inside the Salesforce Trust Boundary.

Dubai / Riyadh: Salesforce, in collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS), has introduced Agentforce 360 for AWS, a powerful new offering that will run fully on the global, secure infrastructure of AWS and provide access to proven foundation models through Amazon Bedrock.

This co-innovated offering gives enterprises a secure path to addressing the most critical roadblocks in enterprise AI adoption: trust, governance, and time to value.

Available exclusively in AWS Marketplace in early 2026, this deepened collaboration provides a highly secure and compliant foundation for deploying trusted agents at scale, streamlines AI procurement, and accelerates ROI through seamless buying, billing, and aligned customer incentives.

The announcement comes at a key time as governments and businesses in the UAE and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are focusing more on AI and advanced technologies. According to statistics, the potential impact of AI for the Middle East by 2030 is expected to be worth $320 billion. Saudi Arabia is likely to benefit greatly with AI expected to contribute $135.2 billion in this same period, making up 12.4 per cent of its GDP. In the UAE, AI is expected to see the largest impact of close to 14 per cent of its 2030 GDP ($96 billion).

Brian Landsman, CEO of AppExchange and EVP of Global Partnerships at Salesforce, said: “Our joint customers want AI agents that are powerful, can be trusted, and align with their cloud investments. Agentforce 360 for AWS delivers that with trusted guardrails and a simple path to get started by purchasing through AWS Marketplace, helping them make the most of their existing commitments.”

Agentforce 360 on AWS uses Amazon Bedrock for Agentforce’s reasoning engine and will give customers seamless access to Amazon Bedrock’s broad selection of high-performing foundation models from leading AI companies for prompt builder capabilities.

The Agentforce 360 Platform’s Atlas Reasoning Engine delivers transparency in how agents think, plan, and act. With Agentforce 360 for AWS, this engine can be powered using Anthropic’s Claude models hosted on Amazon Bedrock. This is especially impactful for customers in highly regulated industries where an immutable audit trail for every action is automatically generated, meeting stringent regulatory requirements.

The Agentforce 360 Prompt Builder brings trusted generative AI to life with accurate, relevant prompts grounded in the customer’s own data. Within Prompt Builder, we’re delivering model optionality, including select Claude models and Amazon models such as Nova Lite and Nova Pro.

Building on strong customer adoption and proven success in AWS Marketplace, purchasing Agentforce 360 on AWS allows customers to consolidate AI spend across their entire stack, unlock additional purchasing incentives, and manage Salesforce offerings with a single view across IT spend.

Customers can also take advantage of private pricing and consolidated billing through AWS, providing a seamless way to leverage pre-approved budgets and simplify procurement. This in turn creates a unified go-to-market approach, featuring joint field incentives, customer benefits, and targeted support to drive mutual customer success.

Daniel Bernard, Chief Business Officer at CrowdStrike, said: “The collaboration between Salesforce and AWS means we get proven AI capabilities with the procurement simplicity and security we need to scale.”

Ruba Borno, VP of Global Specialists and Partners at AWS, added: “AWS and Salesforce have a proven track record of helping customers succeed. Agentforce 360 for AWS expands on this success by making it easier for customers to discover, deploy, and innovate with AI agents on AWS infrastructure. By bringing together Amazon Bedrock’s model selection with Salesforce’s trusted platform, we’re giving enterprises the security, flexibility, and procurement simplicity they need to accelerate their AI initiatives.”

