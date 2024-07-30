Sharjah: The Salama Training Center for Preventive Training, in collaboration with the Prevention and Safety Authority, organized the Heat Stress Awareness Week event. This event targeted more than 500 workers in the private sector whose job duties require working under the sun. The aim was to raise awareness about the importance of preventing heat stress, protecting themselves from heat-related illnesses, and how to deal with such conditions if they occur.

The event included a series of awareness sessions and interactive workshops, delivered by trainers and specialized experts from the Salama Training Center. These activities aimed to enhance the culture of occupational health and safety and to encourage workers to follow and adhere to a set of health and physical requirements to protect themselves from heat stress. These requirements include maintaining normal body temperature, drinking sufficient amounts of water to prevent heat stress, and wearing protective gear to shield from direct sunlight.

Engineer Hamid Al Zarouni, CEO-SANED, said, "Organizing this event emphasizes the importance of concerted efforts by all stakeholders and the necessity for employers and workers to implement the legal decisions and regulations enacted by the state regarding the prohibition of work in high-temperature areas. This is based on the law issued by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, which prohibits performing work under direct sunlight and in open areas during the summer. This ensures occupational health and safety requirements at work sites, preventing injuries and protecting workers from heat stress, especially those in the construction and industrial sectors, as they perform their duties during the afternoon hours in the summer months."

Al Zarouni emphasized, "Through this event, we aim to educate and raise awareness among workers about all aspects of occupational health and safety." He noted that the state has paid significant attention to occupational health and safety issues by formulating comprehensive policies, strategies, and plans to reduce work-related accidents, injuries, and illnesses”.

Engineer Majid Al Khumairi, Head of the Training Institutes and Individuals Department at the Sharjah Prevention and Safety Authority (SPSA), and Director of the Salama Training Center for Preventive Training indicated that this event is part of the institute's and authority's commitment to enhancing occupational health and safety across various sectors. The authority aims to raise awareness about the harsh environmental conditions that workers face and the necessity of following appropriate preventive measures. He emphasized that investing in educating and training workers significantly contributes to creating a healthy and safe work environment, which enhances their performance and ensures their safety while performing their daily tasks.

It is worth mentioning that the Salama Training Center for Preventive Training indicated that this event is part of the institute's and authority's commitment to provide training on the basics of occupational health and safety and fire prevention. This training is mandatory according to Executive Council Resolution No. (21) of 2019 for all workers in establishments across the emirate, with the percentage determined based on the establishment's classification by the Sharjah Occupational Safety and Health System. Saned Company was selected in collaboration with the Prevention and Safety Authority to establish an advanced training system based on global best practices. This initiative aims to contribute to the safety of workers, reduce risks and accidents in the workplace, and handle fires.