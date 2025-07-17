Dubai, UAE: In a landmark move to increase life insurance penetration in the UAE, Salama (DFM: "SALAMA"), one of the world’s largest and longest-established Shariah-compliant Takaful solution providers, has partnered with Policybazaar.ae, a leading and regulated digital insurance broker in the UAE. This partnership is aimed at making Salama’s Life Takaful products more widely accessible through Policybazaar.ae’s highly engaged digital platform in full alignment with local regulatory requirements.

Rakesh Sudhakaran, Chief Commercial Officer, Salama stated:

“At Salama, we’ve always been at the forefront of Takaful innovation, committed to ethical and forward-thinking financial solutions that support the long-term wellbeing of families in the UAE. Our strategic partnership with Policybazaar.ae represents a pivotal move in expanding our reach to customers who value ethical, transparent, and purpose-driven protection. Together, we are reshaping the future of Life Takaful — making it more accessible, relevant, and impactful for communities across the emirates.”

Salama’s offerings are designed to meet a broad spectrum of financial objectives — from pure term protection to savings-linked plans — and are available on Policybazaar.ae.

Neeraj Gupta, CEO, Policybazaar.ae mentioned:

“At Policybazaar.ae, we’ve seen increasing awareness among UAE residents about the need to safeguard their families’ financial well-being. Life insurance should be an easy and transparent decision — not a complicated one. By bringing Salama’s exceptional Takaful solutions onto our platform, we’re empowering customers to make informed choices, anytime and anywhere. This partnership plays a vital role in closing the protection gap in the UAE.”

At the core of this partnership lies a unique portfolio of ethical and robust Life and Savings Takaful solutions, thoughtfully designed around a Return of Contribution feature. This ensures that customers' contributions are protected and returned, empowering them to confidently pursue their long-term financial goals.

Atul Kathuria, Business Head – Life Insurance, Policybazaar.ae added:

“Salama’s Life Takaful products uniquely blend security and financial planning. With differentiators like return of premium and guaranteed principal protection, they offer unmatched value in today’s market. This partnership allows us to harness our digital capabilities to bring these solutions to a broader audience, helping more people make confident, well-informed insurance decisions.”

The partnership which went live earlier this month, is supported by educational content, dedicated product assistance, and a seamless customer experience.

Together, Salama and Policybazaar.ae are going beyond insurance — delivering trust, peace of mind, and lasting protection. This partnership underscores a shared commitment to financial inclusion, digital innovation, and empowering families across the UAE to build stronger, more secure futures.

-Ends-

Press Contact

Salama

Karen S. Randhawa, Head of Marketing and Communications​​​​​

karen.randhawa@salama.ae

Policybazaar.ae

Anuj Bhagia, Head of Marketing Communications

anujbhagia@policybazaar.ae

About Islamic Arab Insurance Company – SALAMA (P.S.C.)

About Islamic Arab Insurance Company – SALAMA (P.S.C.)

(Salama) is one of the world’s largest and longest-established Shariah-compliant Takaful solutions providers listed on the Dubai Financial Market, with paid-up capital of AED 939 million.

Since its incorporation in 1979, Salama has been a pioneer in the Takaful industry, having won many industry awards and accolades. Salama’s stability and success can be attributed to its customer-centric approach that keeps its customers and partners at the heart of the business, while staying committed to its Takaful principles. The company is recognised for providing the most competitive and diverse range of family, motor, general and health Takaful solutions that meet the ever-changing demand of its individual and corporate customers in the UAE and, through its extensive network of subsidiaries and associates, in Egypt and Algeria.

As the preferred Takaful provider for its partners and customers, Salama remains committed to shaping tomorrows, together.

About Policybazaar.ae (Policybazaar Middle East Insurance Brokers)

Policybazaar.ae (Policybazaar Middle East Insurance Brokers) is the UAE’s leading online platform for comparing and purchasing insurance and financial products. Built on a foundation of trust, transparency, and technology, Policybazaar.ae empowers individuals and families to make well-informed decisions about Life, Health, Motor, and Travel insurance. With a growing presence in the Middle East and a strong legacy of innovation, the platform simplifies complex financial choices and offers seamless digital access to some of the region’s most trusted insurers. Policybazaar.ae is part of PB Fintech, the parent company of Policybazaar.com — one of India’s largest fintech players and a publicly listed entity.