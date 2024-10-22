London, United Kingdom – Integrated Telecom Company (Salam), the fastest-growing Saudi telecommunications provider, participated in Capacity Europe 2024 in London, highlighting its pivotal role in advancing global digital infrastructure and connecting the world through Saudi Arabia.

At Capacity Europe 2024, Salam Wholesale & Carrier Services showcased its latest innovations in connectivity solutions, emphasizing the company's commitment to empowering businesses with reliable, future-proof telecom services. These offerings are supported by Salam’s independent infrastructure, which includes cutting-edge data centers, 24/7 network operations command centers, and a vast network of towers.

In addition to presenting its solutions, Salam engaged in valuable networking, participated in meetings & content sessions, and led discussions that showcased its leadership in driving digital transformation across the telecom sector.

"Our participation in Capacity Europe 2024 demonstrates our dedication to expanding global connections and enabling businesses to thrive through high-capacity, robust telecom solutions, We had valuable engagements with industry leaders that will help us strengthen our position as a key player in global and regional connectivity." said Eng. Amjad Osama Arab, Chief Partnerships & Alliances Officer at Salam.

Founded in 2005, Salam has quickly established itself as the region's premier telecom provider, with its extensive 24,000-kilometer Saudi National Fiber Network (SNFN). This network connects major cities across Saudi Arabia and extends regionally through gateways in Jordan, the U.A.E., Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Iraq, and Oman. With cable landing stations in Al Khobar and Jeddah, Salam ensures seamless access to global submarine cables, enhancing international connectivity with a presence in key data centers and telehouses worldwide.

Salam was represented at Capacity Europe by Eng. Amjad Osama Arab, Chief Partnerships & Alliances Officer, Abdullah A. Alrufaidi, Director, Wholesale, and the Wholesale team.

Visitors to Salam Wholesale's stand explored innovative solutions tailored to the evolving needs of businesses and discovered how Salam is shaping the future of connectivity through its comprehensive infrastructure and cutting-edge technologies.

As a leader in the voice-and-data business, as well as in the fixed-line and mobile markets, Salam continues to push the boundaries of innovation and service excellence, ensuring businesses have access to high-capacity local and global telecommunications solutions.