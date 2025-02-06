Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Salam, a leading provider of telecommunications services in Saudi Arabia, has entered into a two-year agreement with Netskope, a leader in modern security and networking, to deliver top-tier data centre colocation services through Salam's state-of-the-art data centre facility, featuring cutting-edge technology, platform solutions, and managed security.

In light of the Kingdom's ambitions to amplify its data centre capacity, Saudi Arabia is on track to benefit from over USD 18 billion in data centre investments by the year 2030. The ambitious projections aim to elevate the installed capacity from approximately 300 MW to around 1300 MW, reinforcing the nation's infrastructural prowess and technological advancement as outlined in Vision 2030.

Salam's infrastructure boasts six geographically diversified, carrier-grade data centres located in key Saudi cities including Riyadh, Jeddah, and Al Khobar. These facilities are connected to high-capacity international gateways and benefit from a redundant 10Gbps backbone. Amjad Arab, Chief Wholesale and Partnerships Officer at Salam, said: "Our collaboration with Netskope underscores our commitment to spearheading the Kingdom's digitalisation efforts, aligned with Vision 2030. We are devoted to ushering in a new era of telecom solutions that are not only innovative but also secure. ".

Raman Sud, Director of Internet Services at Netskope commented: "Our ability to deliver best-in-class security and networking services is dependent upon the innovative architectural decisions we have made, and partners like Salam become a key component in our infrastructure. Salam’s regional excellence will enable us to ensure that enterprise data traffic stays fast and secure for our customers in the Kingdom, when everything, everywhere is online and interconnected, and cyber threats are constant.”

Salam’s world-class data centres offer an industry-standard environment with maximized security and privacy, featuring discretely secured private zones. A testament to Salam's expertise, the facilities are manned round-the-clock by highly qualified data centre engineers and monitored by an advanced Network Operations Centre (NOC), ensuring operational excellence and significant savings in budget, time, and resources for IT management activities. Collaborations such as that between Salam and Netskope are key as Saudi Arabia continues to carve a niche for itself on the global digital stage.

About Salam

Salam is a leading homegrown telecommunications company based in Saudi Arabia, and part of the Mawarid Media & Communications Group (MMCG) and Mawarid Holding Company recently recognized as the Kingdom’s fastest growing and most innovative telecom brand. Salam has operated one of the region’s most established telecom networks since 2005. It provides market-leading next-generation enterprise and wholesale ICT solutions for business, government, and local and international carrier and operator services, as well as fixed and mobile services that enhance the company’s offerings in support of the digital transformation in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.