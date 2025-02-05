Both partners aim to enhance the digital experiences across Saudi Arabia by providing innovative and diversified internet services with low latency, targeted to meet the surging demand for advanced internet services and digital content consumption.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Salam, a leading provider of telecommunications services in Saudi Arabia, has joined forces with CDNetworks to enhance internet service quality and meet the surging demands of the digital era. The agreement aims to provide International IP Transit service promises to deliver unparalleled internet solutions with the lowest latency to the Saudi market.

The partnership arises as Saudi Arabia observes a fast-growing appetite for advanced internet services and digital content. The Games Live Streaming market in the Kingdom is anticipated to expand by 6.36% from 2025 to 2027, resulting in a market volume of US$141.40m in 2027. Additionally, 73% of gamers in Saudi prefer smartphones for gaming, as reported by YouGov.

Highlighting the urgency for top-quality and diversified internet services, the country's Video Streaming (SVoD) market is predicted to experience a growth of 8.06%, with an expected market volume of US$250.80m by 2027. These factors are driving a surge in Saudi content delivery network market, which is expected to reach a projected revenue of US$ 413.4 million by 2030.

Addressing market demand, Salam is emerging as a key player in offering innovative, next-generation services including broadband internet services, network connectivity, cloud services, managed services, cybersecurity, and satellite communications, aimed at sectors encompassing government, business, carriers and operators, and the consumer segment.

Amjad Arab, Chief Wholesale and Partnerships Officer at Salam, said: "The collaboration with CDNetworks marks a transformative step towards empowering the people of Saudi Arabia with top-tier internet services. Our commitment to innovation and excellence finds a perfect partner in CDNetworks, ensuring that our customers enjoy a robust digital ecosystem with the fastest and most dependable connectivity."

With a mission to provide fast, secure, and reliable digital experiences, CDNetworks is set to play a key role in enabling Salam to unlock an array of digital possibilities for various enterprises across distinct industries within the Kingdom.

"We are thrilled to partner with an eminent Saudi company like Salam as they strive to redefine the digital landscape in the region. Our global expertise in creating secure and efficient online environments will be instrumental in providing the Saudi market with the low-latency, high-quality internet services it demands," said Mr. Antony Li, VP of CDNetworks.

Salam and CDNetworks are set to catalyze the digital transformation within Saudi Arabia by ensuring access to superior internet solutions, strengthening the Kingdom's position as a growing hub for digital content consumption and generation.

About Salam

Salam is a leading homegrown telecommunications company based in Saudi Arabia, and part of the Mawarid Media & Communications Group (MMCG) and Mawarid Holding Company recently recognized as the Kingdom’s fastest growing and most innovative telecom brand. Salam has operated one of the region’s most established telecom networks since 2005. It provides market-leading next-generation enterprise and wholesale ICT solutions for business, government, and local and international carrier and operator services, as well as fixed and mobile services that enhance the company’s offerings in support of the digital transformation in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

About CDNetworks:

CDNetworks is an APAC Leading Network to Deliver Edge as a Service. With 2800+ global PoPs and more than 20 years of technology accumulation, CDNetworks delivers fully integrated cloud and edge computing solutions with unparalleled speed, ultra-low latency, rigorous security, and reliability. It’s diverse products and services include web performance, media delivery, cloud security, and colocation services — all designed to spur business innovation.