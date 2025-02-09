Showcase to focus on empowering SMEs community and key areas such as sustainability, security, and the deployment of 5G technology.

Salam is expanding its offerings beyond traditional connectivity with a commitment to responsible and sustainable technological innovation.

Riyadh: Salam, a leading digital infrastructure provider in Saudi Arabia, today announced its sponsorship of LEAP 2025, the award-winning global technology event set to take place from February 9-12 under the theme ‘The Future of Tech’. As part of its commitment to innovation and sustainability, "Salam" will showcase its latest advancements in connectivity solutions, sustainability, 5G networks, Multi-Access Edge Computing (MEC), cybersecurity, robotics, and services designed to empower both consumers and businesses.

Ahmed Al-Anqari, CEO of Salam said: ""At 'Salam,' we take pride in being at the forefront of companies redefining the trajectory of technology—not only by leading digital transformation and sustainability in the Kingdom but also by evolving our brand. As a leading provider of digital infrastructure with a strong foundation in telecommunications, we are now broadening our horizons into new and expansive fields. Our presence at LEAP 2025 embodies our journey toward innovation and our strong support for the ambitions of the digital economy and Saudi Vision 2030. Our goal is to harness the power of technology and innovation to deliver purposeful solutions that benefit businesses, communities, and society at large through solutions that showcase our deep-rooted expertise in connectivity and security, while also emphasizing our commitment to sustainability and empowering SMEs.”

Our Commitment to SMEs and Business Community

With more than 500,000 SMEs currently in operation in Saudi Arabia, Salam is committed to strengthening their digital capabilities and security. The company seeks to address the unique needs of the business community by offering solutions like virtual firewall services, cloud-native application services, enhanced dedicated internet, and voice services. A holistic IT service management approach is also tailored specifically to the requirements of SMEs. Salam supports the growth and resilience of businesses, ensuring they are well-equipped to compete in an increasingly connected world.

Security and Threat Detection

In 2024, Saudi Arabia faced cybersecurity challenges from 72 distinct threat actors, along with experiencing 88 ransomware incidents that increasingly targeted key industries such as manufacturing, information technology, and construction. At LEAP 2025, Salam will showcase cutting-edge solutions to address evolving threats. SalamBot, a robotic security solution, patrols autonomously, offering 360° video surveillance and artificial intelligence-powered detection capabilities. In addition, the Siyaj Solution provides a comprehensive suite for smart office security. It offers a sophisticated ecosystem of advanced control measures along with intelligent network prioritization, ensuring a secure and streamlined workflow.

Technology to Drive Sustainable Impact

Saudi Arabia’s Green Technology Sustainability Market was valued at USD 5.3 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 12.83 billion by 2030. Salam’s contributions to sustainability will take center stage with their implementation of AI-powered solutions geared toward effective waste management and smart utility management. These innovative tools are crafted to optimize the use of resources and foster environmental sustainability. Additionally, the company showcases a robust fleet management solution and the Sustainex Environment Monitoring system, which reflects Salam's commitment to operational efficiency and environmental protection through state-of-the-art technologies.

Commercializing 5G

The Saudi Arabia 5G Technology Market was valued at USD 2.1 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 13.41 billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 36%. Embracing this growth, Salam is actively commercializing 5G technology to propel the future of connectivity. Its showcase will feature the 5G MEC (Multi-access Edge Computing) Solution, a transformative approach for private network enhancements, and the advanced FTTR-B (Fiber to the Room-Business) technology, providing seamless and interference-free bandwidth experiences. These initiatives highlight Salam’s investment in delivering ultra-fast connectivity speeds, decreased latency, and revolutionary network reliability, establishing a new standard for commercial connectivity solutions.

For more information about Salam, please visit: https://salam.sa/en/slm/about

About Salam

Salam is a leading homegrown telecommunications company based in Saudi Arabia, and part of the Mawarid Media & Communications Group (MMCG) and Mawarid Holding Company recently recognized as the Kingdom’s fastest growing and most innovative telecom brand. Salam has operated one of the region’s most established telecom networks since 2005. It provides market-leading next-generation enterprise and wholesale ICT solutions for business, government, and local and international carrier and operator services, as well as fixed and mobile services that enhance the company’s offerings in support of the digital transformation in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.