Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – SAL Logistics Services has officially joined the Shareek Program through a strategic investment of SAR 4 billion to develop the SAL Logistics Zone in Falcon City, north of Riyadh. The announcement was made in the presence of H.E. Eng. Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser, Minister of Transport and Logistics Services, H.E. Eng. Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih, Minister of Investment, and H.E. Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman Al-Arifi, CEO of the Shareek Program, along with senior officials and executives.

This investment aligns with the Ministry of Investment’s efforts to accelerate the growth of the logistics sector by attracting both local and international investors and fostering high-impact partnerships in this vital industry. These initiatives will enhance supply chain efficiency, improve the regulatory and operational environment, and solidify Saudi Arabia’s position as a global logistics hub. The SAL Logistics Zone, spanning over 1.5 million square meters in Malham, north of Riyadh, will feature a fully integrated infrastructure, including state-of-the-art Class A warehouses, advanced operational facilities, multimodal connectivity, and smart logistics technologies. These enhancements will optimize operational efficiency and accelerate cargo flow both locally and regionally.

Mr. Omar bin Talal Hariri, CEO of SAL Logistics Services, emphasized that this investment marks a strategic step in strengthening the company’s capabilities and contributing to the National Transport and Logistics Strategy. He stated:

“Joining the Shareek Program reflects our ongoing commitment to investing in innovative logistics solutions, upgrading infrastructure, and enhancing supply chain efficiency in the Kingdom. The SAL Logistics Zone is not just another development project—it is a model for the future of integrated logistics services. By leveraging technology and sustainability, we aim to create an advanced operational environment that attracts investment and drives Saudi Arabia’s economic growth.”

H.E. Abdulaziz Al-Arifi, CEO of the Shareek Program, highlighted the importance of this partnership, emphasizing that the investment in the SAL Logistics Zone reinforces Saudi Arabia’s leadership in the logistics and transportation sector while supporting major companies in achieving sustainable economic growth. He added:

“The Shareek Program is dedicated to empowering major companies to invest in strategic, high-impact projects that contribute to Saudi Vision 2030. SAL’s integration into the program reflects the company’s pivotal role in advancing Saudi Arabia’s transformation into a global logistics hub. We look forward to witnessing the positive impact of this investment on the sector and strengthening the Kingdom’s position in international trade while driving economic diversification.”

This strategic partnership directly supports Saudi Vision 2030 by enhancing logistics connectivity, attracting local and international investments, and establishing a modern infrastructure that strengthens Saudi Arabia’s role in regional and global trade.