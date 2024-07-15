Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Saint-Gobain Construction Chemicals, through its Chryso subsidiary, has completed the acquisition of WinChem Middle East Chemical Industries LLC ("WinChem"), a manufacturer and supplier of concrete admixtures serving the construction industry in the United Arab Emirates.

Established in 2014, WinChem offers a broad portfolio of products and services for the ready-mix and precast concrete industries. The company currently employs 17 people. It has a plant located in Umm Al Quwain. and a sales office in Dubai.

WinChem's products will complement those of the Chryso and Weber brands, strongly recognized in the United Arab Emirates. This will also be an excellent opportunity to accelerate the development of Chryso technologies such as new-generation superplasticizers, decorative ranges, and screed solutions in the local market.

At a time when the transition to sustainability is becoming a major challenge in the construction sector, WinChem will benefit from all Chryso's expertise, innovation, and R&D capabilities to support its customers in the development of low-carbon materials.

Together with Chryso, Weber and WinChem, Saint-Gobain will accelerate its growth in the UAE by enriching its range of solutions for light and sustainable construction.

About Saint-Gobain Construction Chemicals

Saint-Gobain Construction Chemicals offers cement additives, concrete admixtures and specialty building materials, through the combined activities of Chryso and GCP. Its recent technologies for sustainable construction help reduce energy consumption, lower the carbon footprint of cements and concrete, and foster the circular economy. Leveraging its global manufacturing presence, Saint-Gobain Construction Chemicals serves its customers through local sites in 41 countries, employing over 3,000 people.

About Saint-Gobain

Worldwide leader in light and sustainable construction, Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures and distributes materials and services for the construction and industrial markets. Its integrated solutions for the renovation of public and private buildings, light construction and the decarbonization of construction and industry are developed through a continuous innovation process and provide sustainability and performance. The Group’s commitment is guided by its purpose, “MAKING THE WORLD A BETTER HOME”.

€47.9 billion in sales in 2023

160,000 employees, locations in 76 countries

Committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050

For more information about Saint-Gobain, visit www.saint-gobain.com and follow us on X @saintgobain

