Dubai: SAIF Maritime LLC, UAE (a subsidiary of SAIF Powertec Ltd, Bangladesh) is proud to announce its foray into Breakbulk Middle East – the region's largest exhibition for the cargo and breakbulk industry – as a bronze sponsor of the event this year.

The group operates major port terminals, the only ICD in the capital city of Dhaka, and the only multimodal (road/rail) inland container depot in Bangladesh. It is a listed public limited company with a paid-up capital of 40 million and an annual turnover of appx. $200 million. It is amongst the top 100 companies in Bangladesh. It was the vision of the founder and Managing Director, Mr. Tarafdar Md. Ruhul Amin, that powered the expansion of their operations into the UAE.

“Recognising AD Ports Group today serves as one of the world’s leading facilitators of logistics, industry, and trade, as well as a bridge linking Abu Dhabi and the UAE to the world. That aligns perfectly with our mission of connecting the world." said Mr. Ruhul Amin.

“We are excited about and committed to providing one-stop solutions for all supply chain and logistics requirements, connecting the world with our range of solutions and services.”

With a staff of over 5,500 employees, SAIF Maritime LLC engages in bulk ship owning and chartering businesses with Abu Dhabi Ports Group; with whom it has signed agreements for 8 Supramax class vessels and 3 Bangkokmax class container vessels, both for a period of 15 years.

According to Mr. Ruhul Amin, through these contracts, the company expects to further enhance its presence in the shipping and logistics industry.

He goes on to say, “It is a pleasure to be one of the bronze sponsors of Breakbulk Middle East. It gives us the opportunity to host and network with the top industrial manufacturers, EPCs, project owners, various modes of transporters, and other service providers to the cargo and breakbulk industry.”

-Ends-

SAIF Power Group, headquartered in Bangladesh, has handled nearly 17 million TEUs of cargo and approximately 13,000 vessels till 2022. The group has played a major role in the containerized trade volume in Bangladesh, handling roughly 62% of the national export-import containerized trade volume yearly.

It is the largest EPC contractor for marine, ports, terminals, ICD, embankment & heavy constructions, and sole contractor for national dredging projects in Bangladesh. It operates major port terminals, including Chittagong's CCT & NCT and Dhaka's PICT, as well as the only ICD in the capital city of Dhaka and the upcoming multimodal (road/rail) inland container depot in Chittagong.

SAIF Maritime LLC offers a range of services including dry bulk vessel service, tanker vessel chartering service, NVOCC service, freight forwarding solutions, state-of-the-art warehouse facilities, and commodity trading.

Its state-of-the-art warehouse facility of approximately 100,000 SFT in Sharjah, UAE, provides customers with a one-stop solution for all supply chain and logistics requirements.

For more information on SAIF Power Group and SAIF Maritime LLC, please visit their website at saifpowertec.com

Media Contact:

Name: Hind Al Naqbi

Email: Hind@wjhmedia.com