RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA – (ARAB NEWSWIRE) – Sahm Capital, a fintech-driven financial company, will participate as a Bronze Sponsor of the Financial Academy Forum 2025 in Riyadh this October.

Organized by the Financial Academy (TFA), the Forum brings together public and private sector leaders to explore the evolving needs of Saudi Arabia’s financial ecosystem. It plays a key role in strengthening financial knowledge, professional development, and institutional collaboration across the sector.

Sahm Capital’s involvement reflects the company’s support for initiatives that enhance financial literacy and encourage more informed participation in capital markets. Through its involvement, Sahm Capital looks forward to engaging with peers, policymakers, and educators to help advance financial capability across the Kingdom.

Founded in 2022, Sahm Capital has grown rapidly as a local brokerage and investment firm. The Sahm App, one of the fastest-growing trading applications, now serves more than one million users and ranks among the fastest-growing trading platforms in the region. In addition to its core services, Sahm Capital supports broader market participation through education-led efforts, including the Sahm Investor Community, an Arabic-language feature within the app, and its sponsorship of the Tadawul “Invest Wisely” financial literacy initiative.

“We’re honored to support the Financial Academy Forum and its important role in strengthening knowledge and collaboration across the financial sector,” said Steven Chou, Chairman of Sahm Capital. “Forums such as these provide an important platform to engage, exchange insights, and contribute meaningfully to the discussions shaping the future of finance in the Kingdom.”

This sponsorship further reinforces Sahm Capital’s dual commitment: to deliver secure, intuitive brokerage services and to help cultivate a trusted and knowledgeable Arab investor base equipped to shape the future of the region’s capital markets.

About Sahm Capital

Sahm Capital, registered in Riyadh, holds full regulatory licenses from the Capital Market Authority (CMA) to provide Dealing, Advising, Custody, Arranging, and Managing Investments and Operating Funds Activities in the Securities Business services (license no. 22251-25). Sahm Capital has established itself as the fastest-growing member of the Saudi Exchange, leveraging proprietary technology and innovative financial solutions to deliver seamless, one-stop financial services. For more information, visit: www.sahmcapital.com