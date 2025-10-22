Riyadh -- (ARAB NEWSWIRE) – Sahm Capital, a fast-growing fintech-driven financial company, announced its collaboration with Nasdaq Data as the first CMA-licensed financial company in the MENA region to launch Nasdaq TotalView® and introduce the Sahm - Nasdaq Investor Education Program.

This landmark moment was celebrated on the Nasdaq Tower billboard in New York’s Times Square, symbolizing a new bridge between Saudi Arabia and Wall Street, and highlighting the growing global presence of the Saudi capital market.

Through this collaboration, Sahm Capital and Nasdaq Data aim to expand investor access and elevate financial literacy across Saudi Arabia and the broader MENA region. The partnership introduces two major initiatives: the launch of Nasdaq TotalView, providing MENA investors with access to Nasdaq’s premier, full-depth market data; and the Nasdaq–Sahm Capital Investor Education Program, featuring a dedicated Nasdaq Learning Hub on the Sahm Academy platform, along with a series of educational events including webinars and seminars.

Mr. Steven Chou, Chairman of Sahm Capital, commented:

“This collaboration with Nasdaq represents a new chapter for investors in Saudi Arabia and the region. By combining Nasdaq’s global expertise with Sahm Capital’s local leadership, we are opening the doors of Wall Street to Saudi Arabia and empowering investors with the knowledge to participate confidently in global markets.”

Brandon Tepper, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Data at Nasdaq, added:

“Our collaboration with Sahm Capital is about more than expanding access to U.S. markets—it’s about building the infrastructure for informed, confident participation. By providing transparency and high-quality data, we’re helping empower retail investors. Together, we’re committed to long-term investor education that supports smarter decision-making and consistent engagement.”

During the ceremony, Sahm Capital also announced the appointment of Ruwayda Albuhairi, Middle East Director of Nasdaq, as Sahm Capital’s U.S. Stock Investor Education Advisor. In this honorary role, she will serve as an ambassador to promote U.S. market knowledge and investor education among Sahm users—reinforcing the program’s long-term mission to empower investors across the Kingdom and the MENA region.

This milestone reflects Sahm Capital’s vision of driving innovation, advancing financial inclusion, and enabling investors to access global opportunities—positioning the Kingdom as a leading regional hub for investment and financial education.

About Sahm Capital

Sahm Capital, registered in Riyadh, holds full regulatory licenses from the Capital Market Authority (CMA) to provide Dealing, Advising, Custody, Arranging, and Managing Investments and Operating Funds Activities in the Securities Business (License No. 22251-25). Sahm Capital has established itself as the fastest-growing member of the Saudi Exchange, leveraging proprietary technology and innovative financial solutions to deliver seamless, one-stop investment services.