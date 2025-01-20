Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Sahm App, the first all-in-one online trading platform in Saudi Arabia, celebrated a significant milestone with its users at a highly anticipated workshop in Riyadh. The event marked Sahm App’s remarkable achievement of surpassing 1 million users within just one year of its launch. The workshop provided an opportunity for investing influencers, users, and Sahm App developers to share insights, forge valuable connections, and grow together.

During the workshop, Sahm Capital’s General Manager, Hadeel Bedeeri, delivered an inspiring presentation, reflecting on the app’s journey from its launch on December 26, 2023, to its rapid growth and the milestone of 1 million users by the end of 2024. “Our growth is a testament to the trust our users have placed in us,” Hadeel remarked. “Sahm App was built around the needs of our users, and today, we are proud to see the app become an integral part of their investment journeys.”

Turki bin Mohammed Al Namasi, a user of the Sahm App, traveled over 600 kilometers to attend the workshop, sharing his trust and enthusiasm for Sahm Capital: “Sahm App is one of the platforms I trust deeply. Their clear policies, diverse programs, and genuine commitment to the community and financial awareness set them apart. I owe my confidence to God and the leadership of their exceptional team and board.”

Abdullah Almalki, an dedicated user, praised Sahm App’s ease of use and flexibility: “What truly stands out about Sahm App is its seamless access to both Saudi and US markets. It allows me to diversify and manage my investments in one place, opening up global opportunities at my fingertips. The ability to trade across multiple markets without barriers is a feature I genuinely appreciate. I’ve recommended it to everyone I know because it makes investing so simple and efficient.”

In celebration of its 1st anniversary and the achievement of 1 million users, Sahm App also launched a special giveaway campaign, offering 1 million SAR in rewards. This campaign is designed to thank existing users for their continued support and to encourage new users to join the growing Sahm community. Full details on eligibility and participation can be found at: https://s.sahmcapital.com/4cLH

During the workshop, Hadeel also unveiled Sahm App’s future plans, which include expanding its financial products, introducing new features, and providing comprehensive financial learning resources to enhance investors’ knowledge (In compliance with the regulations and executive rules of the Capital Market Authority (CMA)). “The world changes, markets change, and so do users’ needs. Staying still is not an option for us,” she emphasized. “Our mission has always been to stay focused on our users. Their needs guide every update, every feature we add. We evolve, so users can continue to trust us to give them what they deserve.”

About Sahm Capital:

Sahm Capital, registered in Riyadh, holds full regulatory licenses from the Capital Market Authority (CMA) to provide Dealing, Advising, Custody, Arranging, and Managing Investments and Operating Funds Activities in the Securities Business services (license no. 22251-25). As the first fintech-driven financial company to achieve full CMA licensing, Sahm Capital has established itself as the fastest-growing member of the Saudi Exchange, leveraging proprietary technology and innovative financial solutions to deliver seamless, one-stop financial services. For more information, visit: www.sahmcapital.com

About Sahm App:

Developed by Sahm Capital, the Sahm App is a proprietary trading platform specifically designed for investors in Saudi Arabia. It enables users to trade seamlessly across both the Saudi and U.S. markets, all at their fingertips. With its user-friendly interface and a diverse range of investment options, the Sahm App has once quickly ranked among the top three apps in the Free Finance category on "Google Play" in the Kingdom.

Disclaimer：

Please note that trading in financial markets involves high risks and may lead to financial losses that could exceed the invested capital. The information provided above is not in any way a recommendation or advice to sell or purchase any financial instruments, bonds, or other investments. We strongly recommend consulting a specialized financial advisor before making any investment decisions to ensure that these investments are suitable for your expertise, financial circumstances, and investment goals.

Sahm Capital does not bear any responsibility for any losses or damages that may occur as a result of making investment decisions based on this offering or the information provided.