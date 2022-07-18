Safwa Urban Development Company (SUD) celebrated the handover of its largest residential and summer resort in Ras El Bar city, Sunset Resort 3, which consists of more than 1,300 fully finished units.

Chairman of SUD Medhat Shalaby said that Sunset 3 project is located on 131,000 sqm directly on the banks of the Nile in the Gerbi area, which is a famous area for the tourist resorts in Ras El Bar. The project comprises 110 residential buildings, equivalent to 1,300 housing units, as large group of the largest consulting offices in Egypt have participated in its construction, headed by ACE Moharram.Bakhoum, ZDC Consulting Group and MDK Consulting.

Sunset 3 encompasses SUD Mall, which was built on an area of 4,550 sqm to mediate Sunset 3 resort; the mall includes many restaurants, cafes and shops.

As for Sunset 2 resort in New Damietta, it includes apartments, villas, swimming pools, a commercial mall and children’s entertainment areas. It was delivered in 2019.

Since its inception in 1996 until now, SUD has succeeded in developing 25 diversified projects in various governorates of Egypt. The company owns a portfolio of projects in various governorates, starting with Greater Cairo projects, where the New Administrative Capital had a large share of the lands that the SUD owns.

Shalaby noted that the company is developing five projects in New Capital between residential, commercial and administrative, namely, Capital Heights 1 compound, which was built on an area of 50 feddans, and includes 2,000 housing units. The second project is Capital Heights 2 on an area of 57 feddans, and it consists of 2,450 housing units and palaces. The palace area is 1,095 sqm, and there are many services, recreational areas and a social sports club. Capital Hub 1 is the third project and it is a commercial center spans over 30,000 sqm. Furthermore, Hub2, it is located on 35,000 sqm, and it consists of a basement, ground floor and two repeated floors, and includes pharmacies, shops, restaurants, cafes, a free flight center and a cinema complex. In addition, the fifth project, Financial Hub is situated in financial district, and offers administrative and commercial spaces starting from 40 sqm.

He revealed that the total investments of the five projects in New Capital amounted to EGP 11bn.

The latest projects of SUD is The Pearl compound, which covers an area of 60 feddans, and is located in New Mansoura city and comprises residential buildings and villas. In addition, it includes a 5-star hotel, a clubhouse, swimming pools and a group of commercial malls on an area of 50,000 sqm.