Dubai, United Arab Emirates: KROHNE Group, a leading global manufacturer of process instrumentation, measurement solutions and services, is proud to kick-off the latest learning and awareness program focused on the theme of “Functional safety (SIL) in the process industry”, with on-demand video content available from 20th June until 1st July 2022, in close collaboration with leaders in their respective fields: PHOENIX CONTACT, AUMA, HIMA, SAMSON, Exida, Ramsys, Yncoris and DOW Chemicals.

This education series will address key operating issues from the absolute basics, the latest changes of the IEC 61508 as well as ways to optimise Safety Instrumented Functions (SIF) according to the standards IEC 61508 and 61511.

These topics are crucial for ongoing efficiency and safety in industrial environments, therefore KROHNE and their partners have decided to record all presentations and podium discussions and make them available on-demand to people around the globe. Direct communication in realtime is also available via an online chat function should it be needed.

“KROHNE and our valued partners take great delight in offering readily available access to our engineering and technological expertise. The latest iteration of our Academy, specifically focused on safety, is an excellent opportunity to learn from multiple best-in-class minds. is always looking to enhance customer experience through well-designed innovative solutions. Another win-win for our valued partners and customers that we hope they can leverage in upcoming projects together,” added Frank Janssens, Vice President, KROHNE Middle East and Africa.

The KROHNE Safety Academy, as with all previous learning opportunities, is a completely free event for registered delegates. Please visit this website and sign up today: https://safety.krohne.academy/

