Jeff Mandel, Thomas Christopoul and Eric Vincent join the firm’s New York City office

New Partners strengthen Safanad’s operational and technical expertise across real estate, digital infrastructure, healthcare and asset management

Dubai and New York - Safanad, a global holding company combining investment and operational excellence, today announced the addition of three Operating and Technical Partners – Jeff Mandel, Thomas Christopoul, and Eric Vincent, to further enhance its investment and operational capabilities and technical expertise across digital infrastructure, real estate, healthcare, and asset management. The new partners possess decades of experience in making and managing investments, building businesses, and executing complex strategies to drive value creation. They directly support investment and operating capabilities at Safanad’s sector platforms and portfolio companies. Each of them will also participate in the firm’s investment committees to evaluate decisions specific to their expertise. Jeff, Thomas, and Eric bring the firm’s Operating and Technical Partners Group to a total of 12 partners and will be based in Safanad’s New York City office.

“On behalf of the Safanad Board and shareholders, I am proud to welcome Jeff, Thomas, and Eric to Safanad. Their extensive investment and operational track records and experience across their respective industries speak for themselves. They are an integral part of Safanad’s continued growth across its digital infrastructure, real estate, and healthcare platforms as well as our asset management business,” commented Kamal Bahamdan, Safanad Founder and CEO.

Jeff Mandel, who will focus on growing and developing Safanad’s digital infrastructure platform, is a Partner of Group11 Development, an urban real estate investment and advisory firm. Previously, he was a Senior Managing Director and an investment committee member at Tishman Speyer where he co-led the firm’s U.S. acquisition and new business efforts. Jeff also served as a Senior Policy Advisor to New York City’s Deputy Mayor for Economic Development where he shaped and implemented the Bloomberg Administration’s Manhattan economic development priorities.

Thomas Christopoul, who will focus on Safanad’s real estate platform and specifically its US multi-family housing strategy, is the Founder and Managing Partner of Iviron Capital, and was a founding principal of both Athos Capital Partners and 54 Madison Capital – precedent investment funds of Iviron. Prior to these investment platforms, Thomas was a Senior Partner and Head of Real Estate Investment for Cain Hoy Enterprises (now Cain International), an affiliate of Guggenheim Partners, LLC, where he was also Senior Managing Director of Global Real Estate and Infrastructure.

Eric Vincent, who will focus on the firm’s asset management capabilities, financial services, and healthcare opportunities, is a proven executive with over 25 years of experience building, scaling and managing alternative asset management firms focused on the financial services, healthcare, commodities and natural resources sectors, in addition to designing and executing on special situations investment strategies, such as litigation finance. Eric is the President of 1RoundTable Partners and 10T Holdings, a growth equity firm focused on late-stage infrastructure investments in the crypto and blockchain space. Before joining 10T, Eric was President of Sarissa Capital Management, a healthcare-focused activist investment firm covering pharma and biotechnology opportunities. Previously, he served as the Head of Business Development for Mubadala Capital.

About Safanad

Founded in 2009, Safanad is a global holding company combining investment and operational excellence. We develop deep conviction behind investment sectors that have strong macroeconomic tailwinds, build powerful operating platforms to capitalize on these opportunities, and execute on fundamental value creation strategies to drive returns. Safanad invests in impact, with platforms in Education, Healthcare, Digital Infrastructure, and Real Estate. The firm has offices in New York, Riyadh and Dubai and the firm’s c. 40 professionals have completed more than 45 transactions totaling $11 billion.