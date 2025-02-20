Dubai, UAE – Saudia Dairy & Foodstuff Company (SADAFCO), a leading manufacturer and distributor of dairy and food products in the Middle East, will showcase its commitment to innovation, quality and market expansion at Gulfood 2025 in Dubai, one of the world’s largest annual food and beverage trade exhibitions.

As Gulfood 2025 approaches its final day on Friday, SADAFCO concludes its participation within the #MadeInSaudi .

“We are excited to participate in Gulfood 2025, which aligns with our strategy to support Saudi Vision 2030,” said Patrick Stillhart, Chief Executive Officer of SADAFCO. “By expanding our product portfolio, widening our distribution network and improving our manufacturing processes, we are actively delivering on Saudi Arabia’s agenda for economic growth and food security, while also helping to create a more sustainable food ecosystem in Saudi Arabia and the wider Middle East.”

“We’re looking forward to sharing our growth story with the thousands of visitors to Gulfood this year as part of the #SaudiMade pavilion,” he added.

-Ends-

About Saudia Dairy & Foodstuff Company (SADAFCO)

SADAFCO is a publicly listed company which has been producing high-quality dairy and foodstuff products under the Saudia brand name since 1976, a year after the company was formed. Saudia is one of Saudi Arabia’s leading companies in the production of milk, tomato paste and ice cream.

Based in Jeddah, SADAFCO operates sales and distribution depots in 24 locations across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Middle East. Saudia products are also exported to several countries in the MENA region.