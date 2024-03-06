Abu Dhabi: in an announcement at the LEAP 2024 in Riyadh, Founder Shelley Lewis launched SacredSpace.AI and its innovative approach to fostering tranquility through technology.

Shelley Lewis, the visionary behind the venture, expressed the mission behind Sacred Space.AI: "In our fast-paced, tech-driven world, stress often accompanies the search for one's place and purpose. SacredSpace.AI merges science-backed technology with core mediation practices to create new pathways for inner peace.”

The backing of a pre-seed partnership with DeepMinds underscores confidence in SacredSpace.AI's mission and potential. Lewis emphasized, "Our objective is clear - Sacred Space.AI is developing software to nurture inner peace. As AI revolutionizes our thinking, feeling, and functioning, we need antidotes to soothe, support and integrate us in this transition. DeepMinds’ deep tech expertise positions them to lead in technology development and deployment."

Guided by the principle of "Tranquility through Technology," Sacred Space.AI is committed to leveraging technology to cultivate inner peace. Lewis stated, "Our mission is to empower individuals with tranquility and mindfulness, aiding them in navigating daily challenges with resilience and serenity."

Dr. Abdenour Haddou, CTO of DeepMinds, added, "SacredSpace.AI represents an exciting step forward in leveraging technology for the betterment of humanity."

Set for Beta release in Q3, 2024, Sacred Space.AI was officially unveiled at the LEAP 2024 in Riyadh.

About SacredSpace.AI:

SacredSpace.AI is a forward-thinking, technology company dedicated to providing a sanctuary of tranquility. Through AI, the company supports individuals on a transformative journey of self-discovery and evolution.