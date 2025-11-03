Saab will be exhibiting at the Dubai Airshow, Dubai World Central, United Arab Emirates from 17-21 November. Come to stand #945 in the main exhibition hall to learn more about how Saab is making people and society safer.



Saab is displaying a range of advanced systems that provide operational air power superiority through force multipliers such as GlobalEye and Gripen E fighter. Saab will also be participating at the Dubai International Air Chiefs’ Conference as a gold sponsor.

For the first time on its stand at Dubai, Saab will have a model of Gripen E. In a world where success and survivability are dictated by the ability to evolve, Gripen E is developed to counter and defeat advanced future threats.

Appearing at the show will be GlobalEye as the world´s most advanced AEW&C solution that operates as strategic national asset in peace, crisis and conflict that first entered service with the UAE Air Force & Air Defence. It brings ground-breaking capabilities that can provide simultaneous air, maritime and ground surveillance in one single solution.

Brought to market through co-operation with the UAE’s Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement, Coast Control Radar, a software-driven solution crucial to safeguard waterways, and DeployNet, a secure communications system designed for military operations, are breakthrough products in their respective sectors and visitors can learn more by enquiring at the Saab stand.

“Now more than ever, protecting the sovereignty of airspace is foremost in the minds of many. Saab’s expertise in airborne and ground systems that protect and defend national airspace are central to our Dubai Airshow presence. Our solutions contribute significantly to national security and will be very much part of our discussions with potential customers. We are committed to our partners in the region and look forward to meeting our customers and engaging with stakeholders from the UAE and beyond,” said Heléne Bittmann, Managing Director of Saab in the UAE.

The world-famous Giraffe 1X multifunctional, multi-mission radar will also make an appearance where visitors can come and see how its helps create time to act, with simultaneous capabilities including air surveillance, ground based air defence, and drone detection.

Visitors to the stand can also learn about our civil and military digital tower product family, including our modular, secure and quick-to-deploy Deployable Digital Tower. This digital tower supports air strip operations and can be mission ready within an hour and operated remotely from a secure location at a base or connected to a centralised facility hundreds of miles away, keeping deployed personnel safe.

Other solutions include Saab’s Arexis Electronic Warfare system for Gripen E and Eurofighter EK, as well as self-protection countermeasure systems to detect and counter hostile weapon systems.

So come along to Saab’s stand to learn how Saab is helping to keep people and society safe.

Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 26,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world. Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations.

Contact

Saab Press Centre

+46 (0)734 180 018

presscentre@saabgroup.com