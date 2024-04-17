Dubai, United Arab Emirates – CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM), a global leader in network connectivity, today announced the immediate availability of a new suite of RUCKUS Networks solutions designed specifically to drive operational efficiency, sustainability and brand loyalty for the hospitality industry.

The turn-key suite builds on RUCKUS Networks’ worldwide leadership in hotel Wi-Fi®— offering solutions that work in harmony to deliver personalized and elevated guest experiences across hospitality brands and locations. It features the latest AI-driven Wi-Fi 7 solutions for providing the latest high-performance services, and simplifies technology deployment at scale, using AI-driven cloud-based management and assurance to drive operational efficiency across owners, service providers, integrators, and IT managers at properties.

“Loews Hotels is a family-owned brand of 26 luxury hotels and resorts that’s obsessed with delivering the most amazing experience to every guest,” stated Clayton Melson, Senior Communications Manager, Loews Hotels at Universal Orlando. “We’re continuously optimizing our network using recommendations made by RUCKUS AI. We’ve deployed AI-driven RUCKUS wired and Wi-Fi solutions throughout our properties to tailor each guest's connectivity experience to perfection. With RUCKUS AI, we’ve significantly improved our IT efficiency by reducing mean time to identification (MTTI) by 80% and mean time to resolution (MTTR) by 70%. From proactive network management to personalized bandwidth allocation, our AI-driven approach ensures that every guest is delighted."

The suite delivers the purpose-built features that are specific to the hospitality industry and tailored to the needs of the various hospitality stakeholders including:

• Identity-based differentiated experiences: Depending on their loyalty level as per the property management system (PMS), a guest could be offered certain rewards or benefits without any extra charge, i.e., premium Wi-Fi connectivity for specified status or higher-level guests.

• Brand Compliance RUCKUS One™ Hospitality Edition provides a suite of features that deliver 360-degree brand report cards covering brand specific policy compliance, network health and guest experience.

• Industry-aligned License Management: Ownership and on-going management of licenses as it relates to the industry. Licenses are owned by property/ownership groups. Licenses are handled accordingly when property/ownership group change brand and/or LSP/Integrators.

“We are proud that our customer complaints around Wi-Fi disruptions have reduced by 90% since relying on RUCKUS AI. Praise and formal surveys indicate an overall increase in guest satisfaction around excellent Wi-Fi connectivity across our entire property throughout guests' stays,” noted Miguel Fonseca, IT Systems Manager, Royal Garden Hotel. He further added, “With RUCKUS AI, approximate calculation suggests that our cost to handle an incident has reduced by 75%. RUCKUS AI offers us recommendations to continuously optimize our network, something we used to do on an ad-hoc basis. RUCKUS AI has truly enabled us to deliver a ROYAL experience.”

Joseph Martin, Vice President, Product Management for Single Digits Inc., commented, "RUCKUS Solutions have empowered us to provide innovative services that delight hotel guests and enhance their brand loyalty. The hospitality-focused RUCKUS AI platform has given us detailed visibility, with a primary goal of ensuring amazing guest experiences across all managed properties while also streamlining our operations. In numerous instances, RUCKUS’s AI technology has enabled us to proactively address issues, eliminating the necessity for helpdesk tickets."

The RUCKUS Networks hospitality suite features the following solutions:

• RUCKUS One Hospitality Edition: AI-driven, Converged Network Assurance and Business Intelligence platform tailored to the hospitality industry that helps to drive global brand standards and increase brand loyalty. For example, when guests are greeted with a room set to their portfolio preferences, it results in increased brand loyalty.

• RUCKUS® Wi-Fi 7 Solutions: including the high-performance R770 Access Point and the new R670 Access Point—RUCKUS’ first AI driven Wi-Fi 7 AP for mainstream deployments.

• RUCKUS AI™: delivering robust service assurance for IT and business intelligence to hospitality organizations.

• Hospitality Gateway by RUCKUS Networks: WAN gateway enabling simple and affordable deployment of a unified hospitality services solution—delivering features that maximize revenue, increase guest loyalty, provide actionable user information, and improve property-wide employee efficiency.

• RUCKUS IoT Suite: empowering the hospitality industry to deliver exceptional guest experiences, improve operational efficiency, enhance staff productivity, safety and security and thus remain competitive in a rapidly evolving market.

“The RUCKUS suite of hospitality solutions is purpose driven to meet two of the biggest needs in the hospitality industry: improving brand loyalty and operational efficiency,” stated Bart Giordano, SVP and president, Networking, Intelligent Cellular & Security Solutions, CommScope. “We’ve leveraged AI, Wi-Fi 7, and our proven cloud-native network management and assurance solutions to make it easier than ever to deliver amazing guest experiences; scale that experience across services, brands, and locations; and create new efficiencies that span the entire value delivery chain. In other words, it’s never been easier or more cost-effective to deliver and maintain the best digital hospitality experiences.”

