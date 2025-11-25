Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – Rua Al Madinah Holding, a PIF company, and Adeera have signed a partnership agreement to operate and manage two buildings comprising 250 hotel rooms and 120 luxury residential units under its brand Alia, within Rua Al Madinah Project, which is being developed near the Prophet’s Mosque.

The signing comes as part of the company’s ongoing efforts to strengthen the hospitality sector and empower national brands within its large-scale development projects.

Mr. Naif bin Saleh Al Hamdan, Chairman of Rua Al Madinah Holding, stated: “This partnership with Adeera reflects our commitment to empowering national capabilities in the hospitality sector and strengthening their presence within our major development projects. Rua Al Madinah Project represents a continuation of our efforts to realize the objectives of the Public Investment Fund and Saudi Vision 2030, advancing sustainable development that reinforces Madinah’s position as a leading cultural and urban destination.”

For his part, Eng. Ahmed Al Juhani, CEO of Rua Al Madinah Holding, emphasized that the collaboration with Adeera marks a promising new beginning for local companies in hotel management within Rua Al Madinah Project, which brings together leading global hospitality brands. He added that this agreement is the first of its kind and expressed his optimism that Adeera will play a key role in enhancing hospitality services, reflecting authentic Saudi identity while maintaining the highest international standards.

Stefan Leser, CEO of Adeera Hospitality, stated that “Rua Al Madinah Project represents a distinctive addition to the Kingdom that will serve millions of visitors.” He expressed his delight in partnering with Rua Al Madinah Holding on this ambitious project and affirmed Adeera’s commitment to supporting the Kingdom’s efforts in serving the Guests of the Two Holy Mosques.

Leser added that “Adeera is focusing on developing and delivering exceptional hospitality experiences that will embody the generosity and warmth deeply rooted in Saudi culture, while enriching the religious and cultural experience of visitors from around the world.”

Under this agreement, Adeera joins Rua Al Madinah Holding’s roster of hotel operation partners, which includes four leading global hospitality brands, Marriott, Hyatt, Accor, and Hilton, contributing to the introduction of 17 hotel brands within Rua Al Madinah Project, such as Hilton Garden Inn, Conrad, Hyatt Regency, Grand Hyatt, Fairmont, Swissôtel, The Ritz-Carlton, Le Méridien, Four Points by Sheraton, and others.

The Public Investment Fund had previously launched Adeera Hospitality Management, which is expected to become a leading company in the sector, supported by national talent and expertise. Adeera aims to operate hotels innovatively, combining world-class standards with the authenticity of Saudi hospitality.

Rua Al Madinah Holding, a PIF company specializing in real estate development and investment, is dedicated to delivering diverse and integrated projects that enhance Madinah’s status as a global cultural and modern destination. Through Rua Al Madinah Project, the company aims to develop a comprehensive hospitality and commercial ecosystem that increases accommodation capacity near the Prophet’s Mosque, facilitating the hosting of 30 million visitors and enriching their experience in line with the objectives of the Pilgrims Experience Program and Saudi Vision 2030.

About Adeera

Hotel Management Company “Adeera”, Saudi Arabia’s national hospitality champion aims to develop hotel brands and provide a unique visitor experience by embodying the authentic Saudi hospitality and generosity culture to the highest global standards. An imperative goal of Adeera is to empower talents and competencies through its initiatives with partners and leading educational and training institutions, contributing to the achievement of Vision 2030 objectives and placing the Kingdom on the global tourism map.

