Dubai – RT Arabic has launched a major new advertising campaign throughout the Middle East and North Africa regions across digital, radio and out-of-home platforms targeting audiences across the region.

With activations across the UAE, KSA, Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq, Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, and Libya the campaign boldly states: ‘THEY try to silence our voice. YOU seek out the truth. WE meet at RT ARABIC’. It aims to re-energize the conversation around RT’s core editorial principle “Question More” and amplify the importance of having access to news as the right of all.

“Access to news is the right of all. RT’s editorial line is embodied by its motto, Question More. We don’t dictate to our audience whom to believe. We give you the facts — you make the choice. This principle is what lies at the heart of the RT Arabic 2023 campaign. We want our audience to know that no matter what, RT Arabic will keep working for you,” commented RT Arabic Editor-in-Chief, Maya Manna.

“Over the years mainstream western voices sought to shut-down RT’s access to platforms, and shut us out of conversations, including on social media and TV broadcasting platforms in Arabic. In doing so, they are not just trying to silence us, they are infringing upon our viewers’ and readers’ right of access to information,” she continued.

RT journalists work tirelessly to bring audiences breaking news, vital stories and local and global voices alike, 24 hours a day. RT Arabic covers pressing regional and world events from an alternative point of view and through this new campaign it hopes that audiences will feel inspired to join the conversation, seek out the truth, and continue to question more.

Since its launch in 2007, RT Arabic channel has become a trusted news source for millions of people throughout the Arabic-speaking world, covering stories often overlooked by the mainstream Western media and providing diverse perspectives on current affairs. It also acquaints international audiences with a Russian viewpoint on major global events.

To make its reporting, programming and commentary even more current and relevant, RT Arabic has also launched two new programs, Studio Cairo and Studio Beirut. From these locations, hosts Mona Salman and Omar Solh keep their fingers on the pulse of everything that matters in the region.

The campaign will run until the end of 2023. Find out more about this campaign at https://questionmore.rtarabic.com/ and https://www.rt.com/rt-promo-2022-en/#RTArabic2023 , and for local, regional and world news in Arabic go to https://arabic.rt.com/ .

About RT

With its first international news channel launched in 2005, RT is now a global TV news network providing news, current affairs and documentaries in nine languages: English, Arabic, Spanish, French, German, Serbian, Chinese, Hindi and Russian, across various platforms. It is available to 800 million TV viewers in more than 100 countries around the globe. RT is the only Russian TV channel to be an eleven-time Emmy finalist, holds dozens of medals from the New York Festivals and is a winner of the Monte Carlo TV Festival Awards for best 24-hour News Program. In 2020, RT became the first TV news network in the world to hit 10 billion views across its channels on YouTube. Online, RT is ahead of Al Jazeera, DW, France 24 and Euronews, among others, which makes it the top non-Anglo-Saxon TV news network in terms of traffic, according to SimilarWeb; RT Arabic website surpasses the likes of CNN Arabic, Sky News Arabia and Euronews Arabic; the online audience of RT Spanish is ahead of Spanish-language websites of the BBC, Euronews, France 24, and the Latin American channel TeleSur.