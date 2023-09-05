Created from the synergetic union of two reputable companies – Royal & Sun Alliance Insurance (Middle East) B.S.C. (c) and National Life & General Insurance Company SAOG, Liva is set to become one of the true pan-GCC multi-line insurers, leveraging over eight decades of collective international and regional experience

Ranked among the top 10 insurers in the region, Liva shines as one of the distinguished players amongst the GCC insurance leaders

Aspiring to create a new ecosystem beyond insurance with customers’ needs at its core, Liva offers a broad suite of products with a consumer-driven digital-first approach

Dubai, UAE: Royal & Sun Alliance Insurance (Middle East) B.S.C. © (RSA Midde East) and National Life & General Insurance Company SAOG (NLGIC) have come together to form a new brand – Liva – with the aim of revolutionizing the insurance landscape. These two dynamic and award-winning companies started their integration journey in July 2022 with an ambition to build the region’s leading multi-line insurer that delivers value to its customers while generating sustainable and profitable earnings for its shareholders. Liva aims to deliver on this mission.

The rebranding will apply to companies within the NLGIC Group, including NLGIC, RSA Middle East, and Al Ahlia Insurance Co. SAOC in the UAE, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Kuwait. In the coming weeks, the products, branches, and offices of all four companies will undergo a rebranding exercise to embrace Liva’s new visual identity, dominated by vibrant orange and white.

Commenting on the new brand, Martin Rueegg, Group CEO of NLGIC Group (to rebrand as Liva), said: “I am thrilled to announce the birth of our new brand – Liva. It builds on the legacy of NLGIC and RSA Middle East to redefine insurance for today’s realities. Liva is not just the combination of two well-established insurance players. We are the evolution, the next generation of insurance, enhancing the lives of a multi-faceted and globally connected community.”

He added: “‘Liva’ means ‘protection’ or ‘life’, symbolizing exactly what we provide to our customers – protection for their lives so they can live them to the fullest. We’ve leveraged our complementary strengths to create a strong brand identity that will serve as a springboard for us to realize our growth ambitions.”

Liva builds on the strong brand equity of RSA Middle East and NLGIC, taking it to the next level by diversifying its offering and expanding its reach even further. Liva will provide a holistic portfolio of innovative, smart, and reliable solutions that blend local knowledge with global expertise to safeguard all aspects of people’s lives. The new brand reinforces the company’s purpose of instilling confidence in people to live the lives they want, well prepared for the unexpected, by creating an ecosystem beyond insurance that has its customers’ needs at its core.

Services to all customers will continue as normal, and all existing policies with RSA Middle East and NLGIC will remain unchanged. Existing contracts and agreements with suppliers, business partners, brokers, intermediaries, and service providers will continue to be honored as before.

NLGIC specializes in health and life insurance products, being a market leader in Oman and playing a significant role as one of the major insurers in the UAE. Its expansion is gaining momentum in new markets, such as Kuwait and soon Qatar, facilitated by its wide network of sales and service touchpoints. RSA Middle East, a prominent international insurer, delivers best-in-class and award-winning general insurance solutions. With its headquarters in Bahrain and operations spanning the UAE, Oman, and Saudi Arabia, RSA Middle East's influence has been foundational in insurance across the region. The integration of these two companies' portfolios under the new brand, Liva, solidifies its standing as a robust multi-line insurer.

-Ends-

