United Arab Emirates: RoyalJet, the Abu Dhabi-based global premium private jet operator, has announced the appointment of Alain Champonnois as Vice-President Commercial.

Champonnois is a seasoned professional in the aviation industry who has held senior positions in business aviation for over 25 years. has been recognized as an innovative and success-driven professional, as well as an inspirational and dynamic leader.

This will be Champonnois’ second stint with RoyalJet as he previously held the post of Commercial Director. Prior to re-joining RoyalJet, Champonnois was the President-CEO of India, Middle East & Africa (IMEA) at Chapman Freeborn, part of Avia Solutions Group.

Throughout his career, he has also held multiple senior positions in the aviation industry, including Vice President of Aircraft Sales for Jetex & Honda Aircraft in Dubai, UAE, and Vice President of FBO & MRO at Jet Aviation in Saudi Arabia.

While working with Skyservice Business Aviation in Toronto, Canada, Champonnois first held the post of General Manager before assuming several key positions, ultimately becoming Director of FBO Sales and Vice President of Sales & Business Development.

Since 2015, he has served on the Standards Board of the International Standard for Business Aircraft Handlers (IS-BAH) and Air Elite.

With extensive experience across various regions, including North America, Europe, and the Middle East, Champonnois has gained a deep understanding of the global aviation landscape. He built his career from Toronto to Dubai, successfully navigating diverse markets and establishing strong industry networks. He brought his wealth of knowledge and expertise to India, the Middle East, and Africa regions.

Champonnois holds an MBA in Business Aviation Management from City and Guilds of London, UK, and a degree in Business Management from Kwantlen University in Canada.