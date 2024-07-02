Manama, Bahrain – In a heart-warming collaboration aimed at spreading joy and uplifting spirits, the Royal Humanitarian Foundation (RHF) and ACE Gallagher have recently joined forces to bring smiles to orphans in Bahrain.

The RHF is an internationally renowned organization dedicated to humanitarian and charitable work. Established in 2001 by order of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa of Bahrain, RHF began with the Sponsorship Committee, tasked with supporting helpless Bahraini orphans and widows without means of support. This committee laid the foundation for what has become a beacon of hope and support for many in Bahrain.

As part of this activity, more than half of ACE Gallagher's Bahrain team came together at Adhari Park for a special event. The team shared moments of fun and camaraderie with orphans under the Foundation's care, creating an unforgettable day filled with laughter and joy.

Highlighting the importance of this collaboration, HE Sheikh Ali bin Khalifa Al-Khalifa, Secretary-General of the Royal Humanitarian Foundation, stated: "Our partnership with ACE Gallagher demonstrates the power of community and corporate collaboration in creating a positive impact. The joy and smiles we witnessed are invaluable, and we look forward to continuing our joint efforts to support and uplift those in need."

Adding to this, Yolla El-Khoury, CEO of ACE Gallagher commented: “This volunteering effort is testament to the impact of collective action, reminding us that even the smallest contributions can create profound positive change in the lives of those in need.”

The initiative is part of ACE Gallagher's ongoing commitment to social responsibility and is driven by enthusiastic employee participation. It marks the beginning of a series of initiatives that the company has planned for the year, each designed to make a meaningful difference in the community.

With over 70 years of proven experience, ACE Gallagher provides comprehensive and customized insurance and reinsurance solutions, ensuring their clients are well-protected and supported.

-Ends-

About the Royal Humanitarian Foundation

The Royal Humanitarian Foundation (RHF) is dedicated to supporting vulnerable individuals in Bahrain, including orphans and widows. Established in 2001 by His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa, RHF provides essential services and support to improve the lives of those in need.

About ACE Gallagher

ACE Gallagher is a leading regional broking firm with a 70-year legacy in the GCC region. Through its recent partnership with global brokerage firm Gallagher, ACE Gallagher enhances its ability to provide tailor-made solutions and comprehensive claims and risk management services. With 16 offices in seven countries, the company combines local expertise with global insights. ACE Gallagher is dedicated to maintaining high industry standards through agility, resilience, and proactive adaptation to market trends. Its mission is to deliver top-quality services that ensure client satisfaction and foster mutual growth, aiming to be recognized for exceptional service and customer care.

For media enquiries, please contact: support@keelcomms.com