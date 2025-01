Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Globally renowned fashion designer and founder of the eponymous brand, Anita Dongre, is proud to announce the opening of her second store in the UAE at Mirdif City Centre. Following the successful launch of her first Middle Eastern store in Dubai Mall earlier this year, this expansion marks a new milestone for the brand in the region.

Located in one of Dubai’s premier shopping destinations, the Mirdif City Centre store reinforces Anita Dongre’s reputation as a global leader in conscious luxury and timeless elegance. Together, these two prestigious outlets will serve as hotspots for fashion-forward and craft aficionados in the UAE.

Anita Dongre’s designs are crafted for the modern woman who appreciates the fusion of social sustainability and craftsmanship, interpreted with a contemporary sensibility. The Mirdif City Centre store will showcase her much-loved RTW collection and the exclusive Eveningwear line that celebrates heritage crafts and timeless techniques. The collections highlight exquisite Indian artistry, including embroideries from the women of SEWA, handwoven textiles from the NorthEast region, and the delicate hand-painted Pichhwai art.

The expansion aligns with Anita Dongre’s philosophy of Fashion For Good, which uplifts rural artisans, particularly women, across India. Each piece tells a story of heritage and craftsmanship, offering not just a fashion statement but a timeless classic to cherish for years.

Synonymous with the Dubai Mall Flagship store, the store interiors at Mirdif City Centre reflect Anita Dongre’s Rajasthani roots, blending royal grandeur with a modern global aesthetic. Handpainted Pichhwai walls, soaring arches, and luxurious finishes create an immersive shopping experience that transports visitors to a serene Rajasthani paradise.

Anita Dongre commented:

"We are incredibly excited to bring our second store to the UAE and expand our presence in Dubai. The warm reception we received at Dubai Mall encouraged us to bring our designs t more communities in this vibrant region. With two distinct outlets, we aim to cater to wo who appreciate the intersection of luxury and sustainability, offering versatile, timeless they can cherish forever."

Yash Dongre, COO of the brand, added:

"The opening of our Mirdif City Centre store signifies an important step in our Middle Easter journey. With Dubai’s thriving luxury fashion market and its discerning audience, we are confident this expansion will resonate strongly. These two outlets reinforce our commitment t offering immersive, in-person experiences that showcase the beauty of Indian craftsmans while connecting deeply with global audiences

Both stores feature a curated selection of versatile co-ord sets, RTW dresses, modest fashion tailored to the region, and exquisite evening gowns, along with handcrafted silver jewelry. Each piece pays homage to Indian heritage while embracing modern design sensibilities.

The two UAE outlets are a testament to the Anita Dongre brand’s global vision of preserving and modernizing Indian heritage through conscious luxury.

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/anitadongre/

ABOUT ANITA DONGRE

Founded in 1995 by Anita Dongre, House of Anita Dongre Limited is one of India’s leading fashion houses. Anita Dongre believes that fashion plays a defining role in exploring and expressing a person’s identity. As a brand, they create luxurious designs that are versatile enough to transcend places and occasions. Whether it is a bridal lehenga, a sherwani, or a well-cut jacket, the intention is to offer the customer a piece that they will love and wear for many years.

