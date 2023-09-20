Royal Enfield motorcycles and pure motorcycling experiences, including sales, service, spares, apparels and accessories to be available for riding enthusiasts in Dubai

Dubai: Royal Enfield, global leader in the midsize motorcycle segment (250cc - 750cc), today announced plans to further strengthen its presence in the Middle East and Africa region with the appointment of AW Rostamani Group as its official distribution partner for the UAE region. With the newly formed alliance Royal Enfield will further widen its presence in the UAE. AW Rostamani Group today inaugurated its first Royal Enfield store at Umm Suqeim St. Dubai.

Speaking about the partnership with AW Rostamani Group, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, CCO of Royal Enfield, said, “We have been focused on growing the midsize motorcycle segment in the middle eastern markets for almost a decade now. In a bid to extend the Royal Enfield pure motorcycling experience to the riding community in UAE, we are excited about our strategic partnership with AW Rostamani who bring a wealth of experience and a strong presence in the market. With this new alliance, customers in the UAE can look forward to easier access to our wide portfolio of exciting motorcycles. This collaboration represents a significant step in our growth strategy, and we are excited about the opportunities it will bring to our valued customers.”

Located in Umm Suqeim St. Dubai, the newly inaugurated store will have iconic Royal Enfield motorcycles including the Super Meteor 650, Hunter 350, Scram 411, Classic, Meteor, Interceptor, Continental GT, and the Himalayan. The store will also have the complete range of Royal Enfield apparel and accessories. A dedicated service centre has also been set up for Royal Enfield customers in Al Quoz to ensure that customers receive seamless after sales service experience. To cater to the evolving demands of the riding community in the region, the company plans to set up additional branches in Sharjah and Abu Dhabi in the coming months.

Michel Ayat, CEO of AW Rostamani Automotive, said: “We were pleased to forge a partnership with Royal Enfield, a venerable motorcycle manufacturer with an illustrious legacy. The demand for bikes in the UAE is on a steady rise, and we remain steadfast in our belief that this alliance profoundly caters to and elevates the aspirations of the burgeoning community of motorcycle enthusiasts nationwide.”

Demand for Royal Enfield motorcycles across the UAE region continues to rise as the brand establishes itself as global leader in the midsize motorcycle sector (250cc-750cc), exponential growth in Royal Enfield’s International markets has seen production increase to 832,179 motorcycles in FY 2023 and registered motorcycle sales at 834,895 units (standalone), up by 38.4% from 602,268 (standalone) in FY 22.

Delivering the brand philosophy of ‘Pure Motorcycling’ in every aspect of ownership experience, Royal Enfield’s showroom in the city intends to create a robust ecosystem comprising of highly differentiated retail experience, aftermarket capabilities, rides and community events and other adjacencies that bring to life the heritage and world of Royal Enfield.

To experience the power and elegance of Royal Enfield motorcycles, customers can book test rides and experience the full line-up by visiting the Umm Suqeim St. showroom or online at www.royalenfield.com/ae

About AWR

AW Rostamani Group (AWR), founded in 1954 in Dubai, UAE, is one of the Middle East’s leading and most reputable conglomerates, with 3,000 employees, a turnover of over $2 billion, and a presence in the UAE, India and the United Kingdom. Its subsidiaries work across a diverse range of sectors including automotive, real estate, retail, lighting solutions, travel and logistics. Arabian Automobiles, an internationally renowned business of AWR, is the exclusive distributor of Nissan, Infiniti, and Renault across Dubai and the Northern Emirates. AWR continues to enrich customer’s lives through the introduction of innovative products, services and sustainable solutions into the market place.

About Royal Enfield

The oldest motorcycle brand in continuous production, since 1901. From British roots, manufacturing in Madras began in 1955, from which point Royal Enfield spearheaded the growth of India’s mid-sized two-wheeler segment. Royal Enfields are engaging, uncomplicated, accessible, and fun to ride; a vehicle for exploration and self-expression. It’s an approach the brand calls Pure Motorcycling. Royal Enfield’s line-up includes Bullet 350, HNTR 350, Classic 350, Meteor 350 cruiser, Super Meteor 650, Interceptor 650 and Continental GT650, Himalayan adventure tourer and the Scram 411 ADV Crossover. A division of Eicher Motors Limited, Royal Enfield operates in more than 60 countries around the globe. Royal Enfield has world-class technical centres in the UK and India with state-of-the-art production facilities at Oragadam and Vallam Vadagal, near Chennai. With more than 35% CAGR for the last 5 years, Royal Enfield is the leader in the global mid-size motorcycle market.