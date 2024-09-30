Rove aims to expand its footprint in the residential market with 3,000 branded residences to be launched over the next five years, following the rapid sell-out of previous projects.

Launching soon in partnership with IRTH Group, the new project is located in the heart of Dubai Marina, ensuring seamless connectivity and easy access to Dubai Marina Mall, the Marina promenade, and public transport.

Designed for active professionals and savvy investors, this residence emphasizes wellness and active living, offering outstanding value in a market typically dominated by ultra-luxury properties.

Dubai, UAE: Rove Hotels is thrilled to announce its latest collaboration with IRTH Group for the upcoming launch of Rove Home Dubai Marina, marking an exciting chapter for the dynamic homegrown brand. Situated in the heart of Dubai Marina, one of the city’s most sought-after urban hotspots, this newest Rove Home development is set to bring its unique style and innovative spirit to the residential market, offering a fresh, vibrant take on modern living.

Located in a prime spot, Rove Home Dubai Marina will offer a unique opportunity to secure an off-plan property in a highly coveted neighbourhood. Dubai Marina remains a top choice for property investors in 2024 thanks to its excellent connectivity, exciting attractions, strong performance, and promising investment opportunities. The location of Rove Home Dubai Marina is exceptional, situated right next to Dubai Marina Mall and just steps away from the Marina promenade, Dubai Marina Tram, and Dubai Metro, providing unparalleled connectivity and convenience for residents. The latest project addresses a clear gap in the market for those seeking an accessible, branded residential option that combines style, convenience, and value.

Rove Hotels, already recognized for its leadership in the long-stay hotel segment, has been naturally expanding into the branded residence space with Rove Home. The unique products designed to appeal to young professionals, couples, and small families who seek the perfect balance of accessible living in central locations, without compromising on quality or amenities.

What distinguishes Rove Home Dubai Marina is its focus on wellness and active living, offering an accessible alternative in a market dominated by ultra-luxury residences. This development is ideal for those seeking a balanced lifestyle with convenient access to the Marina’s vibrant entertainment and business hubs.

Paul Bridger, COO of Rove Hotels, commented, “We are excited to bring the Rove Home brand to Dubai Marina, a vibrant community that embodies the energetic lifestyle Rove is known for. With one of our much-loved Rove Hotels already located in the heart of the Marina, Rove Home Dubai Marina will offer residents an opportunity to own the last slice of this iconic neighbourhood, while enjoying exceptional value, design, and convenience.”

This ongoing partnership between Rove Hotels and IRTH Group is a match rooted in shared values. Both brands aim to provide accessible urban living solutions without compromising on quality. With Rove Home Dubai Marina, future residents can expect not only well-designed, unique properties in prime locations but also the benefit of being part of the larger Rove community, which extends across all Rove properties. Owners will enjoy benefits across all Rove Home properties, as well as across Rove Hotels, truly buying into the Rove Home ecosystem.

As Rove Hotels continues its venture into unique branded residences, the Rove Home concept is expected to expand further across Dubai and beyond, with plans to deliver 3,000 new residences over the next five years. The success of previous Rove Home projects, which sold out in record time, underscores the demand and trust people have in the brand, promising a bright future for the newest addition in Dubai Marina.

For more information on Rove Home projects, please visit www.rovehome.com