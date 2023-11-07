Rotana has cemented its presence in the MENAT region and beyond with tenacious pipeline of 30 planned openings by 2026.

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Rotana, one of the leading hotel management companies in the region with over 100 properties across the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe and Türkiye (MENAT), has received the coveted title of ‘Best Business Hotel Brand in the Middle East’ at the Business Traveller UK Awards 2023, for the sixth consecutive year.

Signifying Rotana's dedication to establishing a benchmark for service excellence, this award solidifies the group’s reputation in the global hospitality industry as the home-grown brand that consistently provides outstanding experiences to guests across its diverse portfolio of hotels and resorts.

Recognised across the world as an industry benchmark for excellence, readers of the UK magazine vote for the Business Traveller Awards acknowledging the achievements and high standards set by the world’s leading hotels, airports and airlines. The Business Traveller Awards celebrate those at the forefront of business travel and services, as well as the hard work of top-level industry executives continuously providing unparalleled experiences to global travellers.

Commenting on the group’s success, Eddy Tannous, Rotana COO said: “We are immensely proud to have received the coveted ‘Best Business Hotel Brand in the Middle East’ award for the sixth year, which reflects our unwavering dedication to delivering exceptional experiences for our guests. This achievement is a testament to the hard work and passion of our entire team. We extend our appreciation to our loyal guests, devoted staff, and valued stakeholders whose continuous support and commitment have played a pivotal role in Rotana’s success. We remain committed to delivering on our brand promise of creating ‘Treasured Time’ for our guests around the world.”

Rotana currently operates 74 hotels in the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe and Türkiye, serving more than six million guests per year, including an impressive 10,159 keys across 36 hotels in the UAE alone. With a tenacious pipeline, the hospitality group is on track to expedite its developments with 30 planned openings in the next three years.

About Rotana:

Rotana currently manages a portfolio of over 100 properties throughout the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe, and Türkiye, with an aggressive expansion plan in place. Rotana has chosen to acknowledge how precious time is by making all time spent in their range of hotels ‘Treasured Time’. This means Rotana has pledged to understand and meet the individual needs of all guests. In so doing, Rotana has evolved its product brands to include, Rotana Hotels & Resorts, Centro Hotels by Rotana, Rayhaan Hotels & Resorts by Rotana, Arjaan Hotel Apartments by Rotana, Edge by Rotana and The Residences by Rotana. Treasured Time. The Rotana promise to you.

Further information on any Rotana property, its brands, or reservations can be obtained by visiting rotana.com or by contacting one of the regional sales offices.