Abu Dhabi, UAE: Rotana, one of the leading hotel management companies in the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe, and Türkiye (MENAT), announces the promotion of Nadim Jamous as Corporate Vice President Architecture and Design, effective 1 August 2024.

In his new role, Jamous will lead a team of architects, interior designers and engineers, ensuring Rotana’s existing and upcoming projects are aligned with the brand’s standards, vision and aspiration. Additionally, Jamous will coordinate project management efforts with both internal and external stakeholders for timely completion of projects at the highest standards. He will also develop and implement the overall design and architectural strategy, aligned with the company’s goals. Under his leadership, Jamous will continue to promote a culture of creativity and continuous improvement within the architecture and design team.

Commenting on the announcement, Philip Barnes, CEO of Rotana said, "It is with great pleasure that I announce Nadim Jamous’ promotion to Corporate Vice President - Architecture and Design at Rotana. Since joining us in 2015, he has played a leading role in the consolidation of the Design Guidelines and Brand Standards that our team continues to rely on to this day. In this new role, Jamous will continue overseeing all design-related projects across our portfolio, ensuring that each hotel delivers on Rotana’s singular brand promise of Treasured Time for our guests.”

Jamous joined Rotana in 2015 as Director of Projects and has since played a pivotal role in the company's growth and development across the region. Under his leadership, Jamous has been instrumental in the successful delivery of numerous Rotana projects such as the luxurious Saadiyat Rotana Resort & Villas in Abu Dhabi, the impressive Johari Rotana in Dar Es Salam, and the recently opened Bomonti Arjaan in Istanbul. He was subsequently promoted to Corporate Director Projects in March 2024. Jamous holds a Master's Degree in Architecture from ALBA University in Lebanon, and has a wealth of experience in design, construction and project management.

Reflecting on his new role, Jamous said, "I am honoured to take on this new responsibility at such an exciting time for Rotana. Our ambitious expansion plans present tremendous opportunities to showcase innovative design and architecture that reflect the essence of our brand. I look forward to leading our talented team in delivering projects that meet the highest standards of quality and excellence."

Rotana currently operates 80 hotels across the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe, and Türkiye, serving millions of guests annually. With a robust pipeline of new projects, including several in the UAE and international markets, Rotana continues to expand its footprint while maintaining its reputation for delivering exceptional hospitality experiences.

About Rotana:

Rotana currently manages a portfolio of over 100 operational and pipeline properties throughout the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe, and Türkiye, with an aggressive expansion plan in place. Rotana has chosen to acknowledge how precious time is by making all time spent in their range of hotels ‘Treasured Time’. This means Rotana has pledged to understand and meet the individual needs of all guests. In so doing, Rotana has evolved its product brands to include Rotana Hotels & Resorts, Centro Hotels by Rotana, Rayhaan Hotels & Resorts by Rotana, Arjaan Hotel Apartments by Rotana, Edge by Rotana, and The Residences by Rotana. Treasured Time. The Rotana promise to you.