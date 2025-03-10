The property in Sharm El Sheikh will be the first Edge by Rotana-branded hotel in Egypt.

Once renovated, the property will add a total of 704 keys to Rotana’s portfolio.

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Rotana, one of the leading hotel management companies in the region with over 100 properties across the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe, and Türkiye (MENAT), announced the signing of a franchise agreement with Nubia Sharm for Touristic Projects for the rebranding and expansion of Sea Beach Hotel, Edge in Egypt.

The agreement forms part of Rotana’s ambitious goal to launch 30 Edge by Rotana properties by 2027. Launched in 2023, the brand is a collection of independent properties that retain their unique identity while leveraging Rotana’s extensive network, advanced systems, and world-class hospitality standards.

The hotel features 470 rooms, which are currently under renovation, in addition to a brand-new extension with 234 rooms and suites. Earmarked for completion in 2025, the hotel will be relaunched as Sea Beach Hotel, Edge, the first in Egypt, adding an impressive 704 keys to Rotana’s expanding portfolio.

Commenting on the partnership, Philip Barnes, CEO of Rotana, said: “We are thrilled to partner with Nubia Sharm for Touristic Projects and to introduce the Edge by Rotana brand to Egypt. This partnership aligns with our strategic vision to expand our footprint in key regional markets, allowing more travellers to experience our Signature Rotana hospitality. The hotel will offer a unique blend of modern design, vibrant energy, and exceptional hospitality, making it the perfect choice for travellers seeking a dynamic stay.”

Mohammed Al Hagary, Owner of Nubia Sharm for Touristic Projects/Sea Beach, added: “We are delighted to collaborate with Rotana, a brand renowned for its excellence and innovation in hospitality. The transformation of Sea Beach Hotel, Edge represents a significant milestone for us. Together, we aim to create a world-class destination that combines luxury, comfort, and entertainment, setting a new standard for hospitality in Sharm El Sheikh.”

Guests to the hotel will enjoy 14 F&B outlets, five pools (including a kids’ pool), a state-of-the-art aqua park with 28 slides, a lazy river, a 250-metre sandy beach, and a fixed jetty stretching 1 kilometre. Additional facilities will include a kids’ club, a health centre, sports facilities, and conference facilities, as well as a medical clinic, ensuring a seamless and enjoyable stay for all guests.

Known for its exquisite Red Sea coastline with vibrant coral reefs and year-round sunshine, Sharm El Sheikh is one of Egypt’s most popular tourist destinations. A key contributor to Egypt’s tourism economy, the city has seen a steady increase in international visitors over recent years who flock to the city to enjoy its natural beauty, rich cultural heritage, and diverse leisure offerings

Rotana currently operates 78 hotels in the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe, and Türkiye, serving more than six million guests annually. Rotana’s overall pipeline currently spans 9,394 keys across six superlative brands, including an impressive 37 international hotels and seven new properties in the UAE alone.

About Rotana:

Rotana currently manages a portfolio of over 100 properties throughout the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe, and Türkiye, with an aggressive expansion plan in place. Rotana has chosen to acknowledge how precious time is by making all time spent in their range of hotels ‘Treasured Time’. This means Rotana has pledged to understand and meet the individual needs of all guests. In so doing, Rotana has evolved its product brands to include, Rotana Hotels & Resorts, Centro Hotels by Rotana, Rayhaan Hotels & Resorts by Rotana, Arjaan Hotel Apartments by Rotana, Edge by Rotana, and The Residences by Rotana. Treasured Time. The Rotana promise to you.